Puneeth Rajkumar’s eyes benefit four patients





Actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who died on Friday after a massive heart attack, gave a vision to four patients. The eyes of the actors were given on Friday afternoon, as promised by her father, actor, Dr Rajkumars. Rajkumar had promised in 1994 that all eyes of his family members would be donated after their death. Usually, two corneas from a deceased individual are transplanted into two corneal blind patients. But in the case of actor Puneeth Rajkumar, his eyes were used to restore the vision of four patients. Each eye was used to treat two patients by separating the upper and deeper layers of the cornea. The top layer was transplanted to two patients with superficial corneal disease and only the deeper layer was transplanted to patients with endothelial disease or deep stratum corneum, said founder Dr. Bhujang Shetty- chairman of Narayana Nethralaya, who runs the eye bank of Dr. Rajkumar, to whom the corneas of the actors were donated. The outer or superficial part of the cornea was transplanted in two young patients with corneal dystrophy and keratoconus. These two conditions mainly affect the surface layer of the cornea. Thus, only the upper part was replaced and the endothelium of the patients was preserved. This considerably reduces the risk of transplant rejection. The inner or deeper layer of the cornea was transplanted in two patients with corneal endothelial decompensation affecting the innermost layer of the cornea. In this procedure, only the endothelium is replaced and this is usually done with a small incision and a few stitches. This process allows for faster recovery. This is a first for us. We have done everything we can to make the most of her corneal tissue to honor her family’s contributions, said Dr. Shetty. In addition to this, the limbic edge (white part of the eye near the circumference of the cornea), which was not used for transplants, was sent to our lab to generate induced pluripotent stem cells for a potential use in patients with limbal stem cell deficiency. , chemical injuries, acid burns and other serious ailments, he added. All four patients – a woman and three men – are doing well after the surgery. The four transplants were performed between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, and nearly 48 hours after the operation, the patients are recovering well. Dr Yathish Shivanna, Dr Sharon DSouza and Dr Harsha Nagaraj, under the guidance of Dr Rohit Shetty, supported by the rest of the cornea team, performed the operation. Discover the latest videos from DH

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/state/top-karnataka-stories/puneeth-rajkumars-eyes-benefit-four-patients-1046263.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

