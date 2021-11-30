Entertainment
The Gotham Awards find a big winner in The Lost Daughter
In some ways this year Gotham Prize could not have been more of the moment. Vaccination cards and a recent negative Covid test were required for entry. The categories of actors have been stripped of gender binaries. And two sign language interpreters were stationed to ensure that deaf and hard of hearing attendees could celebrate in real time.
But the real meat of the show, the schmoozing, stargazing, and measuring the buzz felt quite as usual. And that was perhaps the biggest win of the night.
The Gothams, presented by the Gotham Film & Media Institute, have always prided themselves on being the first major awards show of the season: they celebrate the winners even before most bands have announced their nominees. Last year, that meant the Gothams were the first to attempt a big awards show on Zoom, and like the TV shows that would follow, the ceremony was airless and full of bewildering clues. Instead of giving cheerful acceptance speeches, most of the winners sat motionless in front of a webcam and wondered if it was their time to speak.
This year, Gothams returned to Cipriani Wall Street, and you hardly would have known there had been an interruption: while last year’s event was virtual and glitchy, this year was face-to-face and watered down. . Before the show, several attendees commented on how surreal the reunion was, but once things got started the only disruptors recognized on stage were the usual coterie of producers, agents and streaming services.
In 2019, during the last Gothams held in person, Netflixs Marriage Story won so many awards that director Noah Baumbach appeared sheepish in the late night; this year was the motherly melodrama of the streamers The lost girl which prevailed to such an extent that one of its stars, Dakota Johnson, invited to present the award for best feature film, remarked, “I bet you are really fed up with us, huh?
But The Lost Daughter also triumphed in this category, in addition to winning screenplay and director awards for actress-turned-writer Maggie Gyllenhaal (adapting a work by Elena Ferrante) and a main performance trophy for Olivia Colman. , which she shared equally. with Frankie Faison from The murder of Kenneth Chamberlain.
The Gothams have somewhat restrictive eligibility rules: Films made internationally or over $ 35 million cannot be in contention for top prizes. The ceremony regularly circumvents these rules, however, by paying special tributes to trendy films or performances that would otherwise be left out of the competition. This is how the The power of the dog Director Jane Campion and Spencer star Kristen Stewart ended up winning honorary trophies at the ceremony.
This makes the show a tricky Oscar barometer, as do the juries of five or six people who vote for each category. Chlo Zhaos Nomadland led the table at the Oscars and Gothams during last year’s smaller-scale season, but this year, with studio films led by stars like King Richard, Dune, and West Side Story, the Gothams are considered a precursor. may be more difficult to predict.
Still, it never hurts to be seen winning. Other notable Gotham winners include animated documentary Flee, international film winner Drive My Car and two notable groundbreaking TV series, the Korean sensation Squid game and the famous FX Reservation Dogs series.
For CODA, a Sundance sensation that softly debuted on Apple TV + over the summer, Gothams offered a precious rebirth: this dramatic comedy about a deaf family won a groundbreaking performer award for its role principal, Emilia Jones, and a supporting trophy for Troy Kotsur.
Was Kotsur speechless? Not enough.
I’m absolutely out of control right now, he signed off from the stage.
