The Gotham Awards find a big winner in The Lost Daughter

In some ways this year Gotham Prize could not have been more of the moment. Vaccination cards and a recent negative Covid test were required for entry. The categories of actors have been stripped of gender binaries. And two sign language interpreters were stationed to ensure that deaf and hard of hearing attendees could celebrate in real time.

But the real meat of the show, the schmoozing, stargazing, and measuring the buzz felt quite as usual. And that was perhaps the biggest win of the night.

The Gothams, presented by the Gotham Film & Media Institute, have always prided themselves on being the first major awards show of the season: they celebrate the winners even before most bands have announced their nominees. Last year, that meant the Gothams were the first to attempt a big awards show on Zoom, and like the TV shows that would follow, the ceremony was airless and full of bewildering clues. Instead of giving cheerful acceptance speeches, most of the winners sat motionless in front of a webcam and wondered if it was their time to speak.

This year, Gothams returned to Cipriani Wall Street, and you hardly would have known there had been an interruption: while last year’s event was virtual and glitchy, this year was face-to-face and watered down. . Before the show, several attendees commented on how surreal the reunion was, but once things got started the only disruptors recognized on stage were the usual coterie of producers, agents and streaming services.