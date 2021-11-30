Bollywood Eid Without Salman For Second Time Eid Movies Made 37,000 Crore Business In 10 Years

Recently, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan announced that none of his films will be released on Eid 2022. This will directly benefit Ajay Devgan’s Meday (track name 83 changed) and Tiger’s Heropanti 2. Over the past decade, Eid dates have been reserved for Salman films, most of which have been a 200 crore box office collection. Let us know over the past 10 years the Salman Khan films released on Eid day and how their income has been-

Dabangg

Salman Khan’s career seems to have derailed due to several failures, while in 2009 his film Wanted was released and turned out to be a success. The film Dabangg, which came out for Salman’s Eid the following year, was a huge success. In this film directed by Abhinav Kashyap, Salman played the role of policeman Chulbul Pandey, who received a lot of love from the audience. The film had an opening collection of Rs 14.5 crore on the first day itself. Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut with the film.

the bodyguard

The starring film by Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan Bodyguard turned out to be a huge success. In the film, the bodyguard actor had Lovely Singh’s intense gaze. The film was made with a budget of Rs 60 crore which made a first collection of Rs 21 crore. In the case of the biggest opening collection, Bodyguard broke the Salman Dabangg film record. The film had a total collection of 250 crore.

Ek Tha Tiger

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were seen in lead roles in the action film Ek Tha Tiger, released for Eid and Independence Day. The movie Raw starred as Agent Tiger, who received a lot of love from the audience. The film had hit the 100 crore club on the fifth day of its release. The film raised 263 crore in India and 57 crore overseas.

No Salman Khan movie was released in 2013 Eid.

cut

Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez Kick’s starring film was released on Eid 2014. The film had a collection of 26 crore on day one, although Dhoom 3, released this year, broke the collection record. highest opening. The film had a record collection of 402 crores.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

The film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, directed by Kabir Khan, turned out to be a successful hit. The film was made with a budget of Rs 90 crore, which raised Rs 900 crore. The film was the story of Bajrangi, a missing and silent girl who reached India from Pakistan, playing on her life, to reach her country. The film had a collection of Rs 333 crore in the first week itself, breaking the PK record.

the sultan

Salman Khan and Anushka’s feature film Sharma Sultan made a collection of 623 crore. It was the first time that Salman had been seen as a wrestler in a sports film.

tubuloid

Salman Tubelight’s film, released for Eid 2017, was his third collaboration with Kabir Khan. In the film, Salman’s real brother Sohail Khan has become his real brother. There were expectations of the film, although the film could not show any special box office performances. The film had a total collection of Rs 211 crore, while Salman Tiger’s film Zinda Hai, released this year, earned Rs 565 crore.

Race 3

Multi-starrer film Race 3, directed by Remo D’Souza, raised Rs 224 crore. The film was made on a budget of 150 crore, although the film absolutely failed to impress audiences.

India

The Radhe Movie of the Year 2019 had a total box office collection of Rs 325 crores. The film made an opening collection of 43 crore, which is the highest opening collection of Salman’s film to date. Despite the excellent collection, the story of the film and the appearance of its characters failed to impress audiences.

In 2020, none of Salman Khan’s movies were released due to Kovid 19. Previously, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was scheduled for release on May 22, 2020 for Eid, but the movie has been postponed due to locking of rooms.

Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai

Radhe, Salman’s first film to hit theaters after the Corona period, is his lowest grossing film to date. The film was released at a time when theaters were closed in many states across the country and most theaters were open at 50 percent occupancy. Along with the theater, the film was released on the OTT G5 and Gplex platforms. Digital rights to the film were sold for Rs 190 crore and the film raised a total collection of 18 crore. The film was a flop, although the directors grossed 208 crore.