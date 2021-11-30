Miss USA Elle Smith of Kentucky wins ‘most awake’ contest of all time

Miss Kentucky Elle Smith has been crowned Miss USA 2021, with the beauty pageant now nicknamed the “wokest” already.

The 23-year-old beat 50 other contestants during Monday night’s event at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“A little over a year ago I sat in bed and watched Miss USA”, Smith said in an emotional Instagram post. “I remember seeing so many amazing women gracing the stage and thinking, ‘I want to be on this stage. I want to be like them. I made this dream come true.

Miss USA has been running since 1952 and is traditionally a celebration of thin, mostly white, able-bodied women, but this year’s competition was noted for the diversity of its competition.

The proudly progressive contest organizers actively lobbied to make it more inclusive, according to NBC. The event was dubbed “Pageantry Reimagined” and had only nine blonde contestants.

Black-smith graduate of the University of Kentucky and served as chapter vice president of the National Association of College Black Journalists. She works as a journalist for WHAS11 News.

Among Smiths’ contenders was Kataluna Enriquez, 27, who made international headlines as the first openly transgender woman to appear in Miss USA.

Miss Kentucky Elle Smith was crowned Miss USA 2021 in Monday night’s pageant. During the competition, Smith said honesty is the most important core value, ”and spoke about the need for businesses to be more environmentally conscious. For info / HULU

Miss Kentucky Elle Smith waves to the crowd after being crowned 2021 Miss USA. Miss United States

The University of Kentucky graduate will now represent the United States at the Miss Universe pageant on December 12 in Eilat, Israel. Instagram

Enriquez, a model who represented Nevada in the competition, went from male to female at age 14 after battling suicidal thoughts. She was crowned Miss Nevada in a contest in June and has spoken openly about the prejudices she has faced in the past.

“I haven’t had the easiest trip in life. It was a struggle for a while. I fought against physical and sexual abuse, I fought against mental health, ”she said. KVVU, a subsidiary of NBC.

“Don’t let your differences determine what you are capable of. Your differences are all that makes you unique, and you are capable of anything as long as you believe in yourself, ”she added.

She further said the Las Vegas Review-Journal: “One thing that is important to me is inclusiveness, diversity and representation. This is something that I didn’t have growing up and is still missing in today’s world. With pageantry, people think it is all about beauty. But it’s how you present yourself, what you stand for, what you’ve done, and the goals you have.

Kataluna Enriquez is the first trans contestant to participate in Miss USA. The beauty was crowned Miss Nevada in June. Instagram

Meanwhile, Miss USA 2021 also featured Amanda Torchia, the first Afghan woman to represent Connecticut.

The 25-year-old proudly displays her Middle Eastern heritage on her social media page

Another contestant has spoken openly about her mental health issues, a groundbreaking feat for Miss USA, where contestants typically keep things bright and bright and demand “world peace.”

The candidate, Miss Maine Veronica Iris Bates, is an Air Force veteran.

Miss Maine Veronica Iris Bates has spoken candidly about her struggles with PTSD.

“As a veteran, unfortunately I was diagnosed with PTSD, and that’s something I want to look at further,” she said at the event.

“I want to continue to stand up for my fellow veterans who suffer from PTSD. I am one of the lucky ones. I’m trying to put my foot down and get over it, and I know some people aren’t as lucky as me, ”she added.

Meanwhile, Smith goes represent the United States in the Miss Universe pageant December 12 in Eilat, Israel. Event planners are scrambling, however, after a Miss Universe candidate tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in the Middle Eastern nation.

The infected candidate was not identified and it was not clear whether she had tested positive for the Omicron variant.

Organizers said the fully vaccinated woman was tested on arrival in Israel and then taken to quarantine at a government-run hotel. Most of the 80 applicants have already arrived in Israel for the competition,

Some Miss USA viewers took to Twitter to jump into the contest for appearing to push for diversity.

“Nobody watched the Woke Miss USA. Go wake up. Go bankrupt,” a woman raged.