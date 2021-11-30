Entertainment
Miss USA Elle Smith of Kentucky wins ‘most awake’ contest of all time
Miss Kentucky Elle Smith has been crowned Miss USA 2021, with the beauty pageant now nicknamed the “wokest” already.
The 23-year-old beat 50 other contestants during Monday night’s event at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
“A little over a year ago I sat in bed and watched Miss USA”, Smith said in an emotional Instagram post. “I remember seeing so many amazing women gracing the stage and thinking, ‘I want to be on this stage. I want to be like them. I made this dream come true.
Miss USA has been running since 1952 and is traditionally a celebration of thin, mostly white, able-bodied women, but this year’s competition was noted for the diversity of its competition.
The proudly progressive contest organizers actively lobbied to make it more inclusive, according to NBC. The event was dubbed “Pageantry Reimagined” and had only nine blonde contestants.
Black-smith graduate of the University of Kentucky and served as chapter vice president of the National Association of College Black Journalists. She works as a journalist for WHAS11 News.
Among Smiths’ contenders was Kataluna Enriquez, 27, who made international headlines as the first openly transgender woman to appear in Miss USA.
Enriquez, a model who represented Nevada in the competition, went from male to female at age 14 after battling suicidal thoughts. She was crowned Miss Nevada in a contest in June and has spoken openly about the prejudices she has faced in the past.
“I haven’t had the easiest trip in life. It was a struggle for a while. I fought against physical and sexual abuse, I fought against mental health, ”she said. KVVU, a subsidiary of NBC.
“Don’t let your differences determine what you are capable of. Your differences are all that makes you unique, and you are capable of anything as long as you believe in yourself, ”she added.
She further said the Las Vegas Review-Journal: “One thing that is important to me is inclusiveness, diversity and representation. This is something that I didn’t have growing up and is still missing in today’s world. With pageantry, people think it is all about beauty. But it’s how you present yourself, what you stand for, what you’ve done, and the goals you have.
Meanwhile, Miss USA 2021 also featured Amanda Torchia, the first Afghan woman to represent Connecticut.
The 25-year-old proudly displays her Middle Eastern heritage on her social media page
Another contestant has spoken openly about her mental health issues, a groundbreaking feat for Miss USA, where contestants typically keep things bright and bright and demand “world peace.”
The candidate, Miss Maine Veronica Iris Bates, is an Air Force veteran.
“As a veteran, unfortunately I was diagnosed with PTSD, and that’s something I want to look at further,” she said at the event.
“I want to continue to stand up for my fellow veterans who suffer from PTSD. I am one of the lucky ones. I’m trying to put my foot down and get over it, and I know some people aren’t as lucky as me, ”she added.
Meanwhile, Smith goes represent the United States in the Miss Universe pageant December 12 in Eilat, Israel. Event planners are scrambling, however, after a Miss Universe candidate tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in the Middle Eastern nation.
The infected candidate was not identified and it was not clear whether she had tested positive for the Omicron variant.
Organizers said the fully vaccinated woman was tested on arrival in Israel and then taken to quarantine at a government-run hotel. Most of the 80 applicants have already arrived in Israel for the competition,
Some Miss USA viewers took to Twitter to jump into the contest for appearing to push for diversity.
“Nobody watched the Woke Miss USA. Go wake up. Go bankrupt,” a woman raged.
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2021/11/30/kentucky-journalist-beats-trans-model-at-woke-miss-usa/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]