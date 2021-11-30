Bollywood Roundup: Richa Chadha, Pragya Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and more …

Richa Chadha tells the story of his character from “Inside Edge 3”

Bombay– Richa Chadha, who plays the character of Zarina, a declining actress in “Inside Edge 3”, believes that it is the nuances and deeper layers of her character that have kept her relevant throughout the series’ journey.

The popular series is making a comeback with its third season and its character is holding out on its turf to claim what is its own.

The actress shares, “It’s surreal to know that we’re already in season three. As an actor, it’s been an incredible journey to be Zarina, a layered and nuanced character, not trapped by the conventions that kept it relevant over the seasons.

Explaining her character’s arc in the upcoming season, Richa says, “As the game behind the game thickens in the third, Zarina’s urge to claim what is rightfully her own in this man’s world. Also rising. Season 3 of “Inside Edge” is packed with similar elements of drama, suspense and excitement that defined the series for audiences. But the stakes and the proportions are higher this time around.

“Inside Edge” is one of the first Indian web shows that opened up a whole new dimension of OTT content in the country. The game behind the game is reaching a whole new level, and Season 3 promises to be filled with more drama and surprises than ever before.

The third season of “Inside Edge,” created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varma, will air on Prime Video from December 3.

Pragya Kapoor Directs “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” India’s First Zero Waste Film

Bombay– Pragya Kapoor, the producer of “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui”, who is known for championing the cause of eco-conservation, made the effort to make Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor-starrer the first “zero waste” feature film of India.

Pragya has partnered with Skarp, a company specializing in helping organizations adopt sustainable waste solutions for the cause, to reduce waste to zero.

Shedding light on the same, the producer said: “A film shoot produces a strange amount of waste and as an environmentalist it is important for me to cover as many areas as possible with my work.”

She adds: “I cannot contribute to other areas of concern while turning a blind eye to the ecological damage caused by making a film. With “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui”, I was lucky to have the support of my whole team to make this possible “.

Explaining how they changed things, Pragya said, “We have used various measures to counter the problem. By simply switching from plastic bottles to water dispensers, we have reduced a significant amount of single-use plastic. The idea here is to find an alternative to basic problems and to build a sustainable society ”.

Sanjay Dutt signed as Arunachal Pradesh brand ambassador

Itanagar– Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has been commissioned by the government of Arunachal Pradesh to be the brand’s ambassador for the state.

Alongside Sanjay, filmmaker Rahul Mittra has been appointed brand advisor on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee celebrations, marking the 50th anniversary of the state’s appointment.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Assembly Speaker Pasang Sona Dorjee at a packed meeting attended by Sanjay and Mittra, who arrived from Mumbai on a chartered flight to Dibrugarh , then by helicopter to the scenic Mechuka Valley in the afternoon.

A campaign executed by Rahul Mittra Films and shot by commercial filmmaker Shiraz Bhattacharya was launched on the occasion, featuring Sanjay targeting the tourism target audience of Arunachal.

In addition to the promotional films, the actor will also engage with the state’s local youth on a range of initiatives on drug addiction and other key issues of concern to the state.

Large-scale filming takes place in Ziro Village, Pakke Valley, Dambuk, Namsai, Parshuram Kund, Pasighat, Mechuka and Tawang.

The month-long celebrations will begin in Ziro on January 20, 2022, as it was in Ziro that Arunachal Pradesh obtained its name and Union Territory status in 1972.

The closing ceremony will be held in Itanagar on the occasion of State Day on February 20, 2022.

Gulfam Khan shares his experience of attending IFFI in Goa

Bombay– Actress Gulfam Khan, who is currently seen on the TV show “Ziddi Dil Maane Na”, is delighted to have attended the Indian International Film Festival in Goa.

She says, “The Indian International Film Festival is held in Goa every year, but it has not been held for the past two years due to the pandemic. I make a point of going to IFFI as often and as many days as possible because I am passionate about cinema to such an extent that I watch all kinds of films.

Gulfam is also associated with the London Film Festival and believes in promoting Indian films around the world.

She says, “We still watch Hollywood and Bollywood movies, we also rent movies from different parts of the world but we as Indians don’t appreciate the cinema that we generate. Ours is a multilingual and multicultural heritage, therefore, we can find so many different forms of cinema and that is what I feed myself in this festival. This year, too, I watched a lot of films in different languages ​​and genres.

“As a creative partner of the London Film Festival, I am always on the lookout for Indian films. In 2022 our theme is India’s contribution to world cinema. So I hope we will also show some brilliant Indian films there. . “

Gulfam is known for appearing in popular shows like “Aladdin”, “Laado 2”, “Naamkarann” and “Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon”.

Pooja Hegde: The idea is to do a good job, prove your credibility

Bombay– After making her debut alongside Hrithik Roshan in Ashutosh Gowariker’s “Mohenjo-Daro”, Pooja Hegde took a pan-Indian approach and worked in various regional film industries.

The actress always wanted to be recognized as an Indian actor rather than an actor limited to one particular industry.

Speaking of being a part of different film industries across India, Pooja said, “God has been really kind to give me the opportunity to show my talent in different film industries and to receive so much love from the audience. I always wanted to be known as an Indian actor and not let the language barrier restrict my work. The idea is to do a good job, to work hard and to prove your credibility. “

Revealing how she progresses from project to project, the actress said, “The big question that an actor always has to face is” what next? “. You have to follow your instinct, give yourself 100% and leave the rest to the Almighty. I’ve been doing this since I started my acting career.”

She also praised Ahan Shetty because she thinks he is a promising talent, she said: “Ahan’s debut is definitely one of the most important and has been talked about in Bollywood in recent years. . With his lofty demeanor, rich baritone and machismo, Ahan looks like a perfect hero on the big screen and has a striking presence on screen.

“Ahan’s raw and intense avatar in ‘Tadap’ is greatly appreciated and I am sure that Ahan will not only prove his courage as an actor, but also win the hearts of the audience. Ahan has a bright and promising future. and it will go very, very far, ”she added.

Pooja will soon be seen in Bollywood with ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ and ‘Cirkus’, the multilingual film ‘Radheshyam’ and Kollywood ‘Beast’. (IANS)