Guess the Bollywood movie with just one iconic prop





1# Can you guess which Bollywood movie this iconic prop is from? A. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai fault

B. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham … fault 2# You might think bucket hats are a Gen Z trend, but this 2001 movie made it before any of us could even afford to buy one on our own! A. Dil Chahta Hai fault

B. Rehnaa Hai Land Dil Mein fault 3# This film had many similarities to the Hollywood fashion film Clueless. Can you name him? Image Credit: PVR Pictures, Anil Kapoor Films Company A. Aïcha fault

B. Khoobsurat fault 4# Can you guess which movie this iconic hair accessory came from? A. Aaja Nachle fault

B. Bunty Aur Babli fault 5# This teacher from this popular movie managed to make these adorable binders and paper holders a fashion statement! You should be able to guess this movie! Image Credit: Eros International, The Walt Disney Company India A. Dostana fault

B. Main Hoon Na fault 6# Can you guess the name of this movie? It’s easy ! A. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai fault

B. Principal Prem Ki Diwani Hoon fault 7# The 90s were a great time to wear cool hats, it seems. Can you guess the name of this movie? Image credit: Vinay Pictures, Ultra Distributors A. Raja Hindustani fault

B. Andaz Apna Apna fault 8# Can you name this movie? Image Credit: Santoshi Productions

A. Daud fault

B. China gate fault Oh no! You did not get more than 6 correct answers. Try again later, maybe? You have more than 6 correct answers and that’s pretty cool! Good work. Resume the quiz Social and main image credit: B4U Films, Venus Films, Yash Raj Films, Dharma Productions

