Greenlawn’s Christmas Memorial Service is scheduled for December 5





PORTSMOUTH – Local entertainment will be in the spotlight at Greenlawn’s Fourth Annual Christmas Remembrance Service (2021) scheduled for Sunday, December 5 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery. Sponsored by the Friends of Greenlawn Cemetery Foundation, the annual event provides fellowship for families and offers families the chance to remember someone by placing a personalized angel ornament on the keepsake Christmas tree. “I know it seems quite unusual to have fireplaces and hot chocolate in a cemetery,” said FOGCF representative Debbie Gambill. “But this annual event offers the community a chance to honor a loved one who has passed away. Across the country, during the month of December, families will come together to decorate the graves of their loved ones. It is a difficult time for many, so we wanted to provide the opportunity to be with your friends and neighbors, light a votive candle and place an angel ornament on the Tree of Remembrance. “ Melissa Appleton, FOGCF Board Member, explained that the annual event is completely free to the public: “Your family member or friend does not need to be buried in Greenlawn. You can place an ornament on the remembrance tree for anyone buried in any graveyard. “ “Due to the pandemic, we were unable to host the two-hour event last year. However, we did erect a tree and provide adornments for the audience to personalize. At the end of the Christmas season, there were almost 200 personalized angels on the tree, ”said Jennifer Schackart, FOGCF. “This year’s tree of remembrance was donated by local businessman Kenny Boldman of Lucasville,” said Mary Arnzen, founding member of the FOGCF board of directors. “The large white pine is located near the main entrance on Offnere Street in Greenlawn. “We are very grateful to Mr. Boldman, who generously provided the tree for this annual event. The tree will be filled with lights and personalized ornaments throughout the season. The Christmas Remembrance event also features live local entertainment. Some of the artists scheduled for the upcoming event include Amy Hood Howard Music Students, Portsmouth West High School Choir under the direction of Linda Tieman, FOGCF Board Member Tehya Hazelbaker (harpist with OMEA SC regional orchestra) and many others. The entertainment schedule will be posted on the Friends of Greenlawn Facebook page. Refreshments will be provided in addition to a special ornament that participants can take home for their personal Christmas trees. “We will take security measures to make sure everyone has as safe an experience as possible,” said Diane Applegate, FOGCF board member. “The event is free to the entire community and the Friends of Greenlawn consider it an honor to provide the adornments and perhaps more importantly, the camaraderie of friends and neighbors during this season.” The Friends of Greenlawn Cemetery Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit corporation with one hundred percent of all donations used for the restoration and preservation of Greenlawn Cemetery. Sponsored by the Friends of Greenlawn Cemetery Foundation, the annual event provides fellowship for families and offers families the chance to remember someone by placing a personalized angel ornament on the keepsake Christmas tree.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/news/69815/greenlawn-christmas-remembrance-service-slated-for-dec-5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos