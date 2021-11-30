Release date, cast, trailer and news

Calling all HGTV and Netflix fans Sunset Sale: OWN’s next reality show, Ladies who list, is not to be missed. Premiering in January 2022 on OWN, the all-new series follows six successful black women working in roles in the Atlanta real estate market who decide to join forces.

They may have different jobs, from lawyers to real estate agents, but they share the same motivation. Using this common value, the actors will come together to build something spectacular. “What if we create the biggest and worst brokerage Atlanta has ever seen?” Actor Robin Andrade, a real estate broker, asks in the trailer.

Their intention? Break the Atlanta real estate game’s “old boys club” and inspire viewers. “Through a sophisticated portrayal of successful businesswomen,” the network says, “these real estate pros will help buyers find their dream home, teach clients the importance of building generational wealth, and prove that home ownership is accessible to all.

Here’s what to know about the show.

The eight-part series will launch in January.

Watch the first episode of Ladies Who List: Atlanta Jan. 7, 2022 at 9 p.m. ET / PT on OWN. The next episodes will air on the following Fridays.

You can also broadcast Ladies Who List: Atlanta on demand.

Ladies Who List: Atlanta will air on OWN on Friday evenings. Or you can watch on demand via Watch OWN. Download the Watch OWN mobile app on Apple and Android devices, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV or Chromecast or cast to WatchOWN.tv by connecting through your TV provider.

The actors will take you behind closed doors to their own homes.

In addition to showing off their day jobs as energy brokers, Ladies who list delve into the personal lives of the cast members. The series will follow their experiences with motherhood, including fertility issues; wedding; go to therapy; and find a new love. Below, we’ve listed the six cast members of the series, so you can get to know them before the premiere.

Quiana Watson

DREA NICOLE PHOTOGRAPHY / OWN

Who is she? Quiana Watson is a real estate broker. According to OWN, she is one of Atlanta’s most visible and productive real estate professionals. His words to live? “You live everyday, but you only have one life to live. You better make it count.

Follow her on Instagram: @quianawatson_

Robin andrade

DREA NICOLE PHOTOGRAPHY / OWN

Who is she? Robin Andrade is a real estate broker who finds a sense of calm and grounding through her practice of yoga. She is also a single mother of two sons.

Follow her on Instagram: @robinsellsatlanta

Crisstyl Kimbrough

DREA NICOLE PHOTOGRAPHY

Who is she? Cristyl Kimbrough is a closing lawyer who finalizes real estate transactions. She describes herself as a “spontaneous traveler” and has visited places all over the world.

Follow her on Instagram: @Lawyer_fermeture_cris

Tiffani hawes

DREA NICOLE PHOTOGRAPHY

Who is she? Tiffani Hawes is also a closing lawyer and mother of three. Talk to ATL travel, Hawes explained how having a child at a young age impacted her trajectory: “Having a child so young changes my life and really could have made me never go to law school.. Although my dream was delayed, I managed to stay focused and move on.

Follow her on Instagram: @tiffanihawes_closingattorney

Tiana harrison

DREA NICOLE PHOTOGRAPHY / OWN

Who is she? Tiana Harrison is a luxury real estate agent. She shares two children with her husband, Arnold Harrison II, a former NFL pro.

Follow her on Instagram: @tianaharrison_luxpartners

Kira Olivier

DREA NICOLE PHOTOGRAPHY / OWN

Who is she? Kira Oliver is a real estate agent whose goal is to “teach people, especially millennials, to learn the value of investing their money in real estate.”

Follow her on Instagram: @kiratherealtor

