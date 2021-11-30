In Bella Abzug, veteran Portland actress Wendy Westerwelle has a role that mirrors her life: Tom Hallman on the loose





I met Wendy Westerwelle over 30 years ago in the most unusual way. We were both at a party and I went out to sit alone on the porch. A few minutes later Wendy joined in and we ended up just talking to each other while everyone stayed inside. She was a force of nature, a storyteller and a born artist. Over the years, I have witnessed each of his performances. I’m not a theater critic, unable to explore what it takes to bring something to the stage. But I’ve always appreciated Wendy’s ability as an actor. Last night I attended her last concert, a one-woman show where she portrayed Bella Abzug, the politician and, like Wendy, a force of nature in the world of politics. I was fortunate enough to briefly meet Abzug when I was living in New York City. She showed up at town hall and walked to the metro station, shook hands and called for votes. Imagine Ethel Merman in a hat. She lost to Ed Koch. Wendy was made for this role, now at Triangle Productions until December 11. Seeing there in the dark theater, I realized that I had learned of Wendy’s existence not through our conversations over the decades, but when I watched her on stage. It is there, channeling something mysterious, this gift that a superb actress brings to her profession that Wendy reveals her soul. The play takes place in the bathroom of an upscale hotel where Bella waits alone for the results of her race to win a New York primary to win a Senate seat. It’s impossible not to think about Wendy and her life. I thought of Wendy’s beloved husband, Mark, who passed away a few years ago, when Bella spoke about her husband, Martin, and what he meant to her. I thought of all the directors and fellow actors who have been a part of Wendys’ professional journey when Bella spoke about her crew. I thought of the thousands of people who were educated and entertained by Wendy when Bella mentioned the supporters waiting in a ballroom to see if she won the primary. It doesn’t reveal anything to say that Bella loses. At the end of the play, Wendy returned to the stage to a standing ovation. Not just for his acting. Not just for his portrayal of Bella But because of Wendy. BEAUTIFUL BEAUTIFUL 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday to December 11, Sandy Plaza Stage, 1785 NE Sandy Blvd. ; $ 15 to $ 35; app.arts-people.com – Tom Hallman Jr; [email protected]; 503-221-8224; @thallmanjr

