Are the films too long? Hollywood tests the limits of our attention span in the event of a pandemic

Over the past few months, a crop of Hollywood films have tested the limits of Roger Ebert’s oft-cited chestnut: No good movie is too long and no bad movie is short enough.

The latest is House of Gucci, Ridley Scott’s epic drama starring Lady Gaga as Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, which lasts two hours and 38 minutes, according to IMDb.

Gaga et al are far from the only ones making big demands on an audience that has become accustomed to gorging on short Instagram stories, hanging Netflix movies for bathroom breaks, and watching movies. chunk movies online.

King Richard, starring Will Smith as tennis patriarch Richard Williams, lasts two hours and 24 minutes. No Time to Die took two hours and 43 minutes to say goodbye to Daniel Craig. Chlo Zhao and Marvel Studios devoted two hours and 37 minutes to the aptly named Eternals. Denis Villeneuve Dune timed two hours and 35 minutes, and he only adapted half of the book.

Given the fragile state of the box office recovery amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has dramatically changed audiences’ viewing habits, are long turnaround times discouraging viewers?

More than half of moviegoers research movie runtime before deciding to buy a ticket, according to new survey data collected by Screen Engine / ASI exclusively for The Times. And in a possible sign of things to come, younger audiences are more inclined to do so.

In a survey of 2,055 moviegoers in the United States, a plurality of respondents (36%) said they often looked for a length of time to shoot before deciding to see it, while 16% said they still did, according to the poll. In comparison, 32% said they rarely look for run times. Sixteen percent said they never have.

Younger audiences were more likely to seek performance information, with 55% of those under 35 always or often checking length, compared to 48% of those 35 and over.

The public does not always let time influence their purchases. Of those who at least occasionally check run times, 44% said their decision always depended on how much they wanted to see the movie, not how long it was, according to Screen Engine / ASI.

But for those taking runtime into account, 38% were hesitant to watch a movie longer than 120 minutes, and a total of 57% expressed concern about movies longer than 150 minutes.

Forty-five percent of moviegoers said they would definitely or probably be less interested in seeing a movie if they found out it was too long.

How luxurious run times affect business is an open question, given the mixed box office results of the latest crop of marathon films.

House of Gucci lasts two hours and 38 minutes; King Richard lasts two hours and 24 minutes. (Photo illustration by Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times; Metro Goldwyn Mayer; Chiabella James / Warner Bros.)

The MGM-produced house of Gucci grossed $ 21.8 million in its five-day Thanksgiving weekend debut in the US and Canada, a decent result compared to other recent non-Marvel fare and non-horror. That’s tough for original movies made for adults, such as Scotts’ other 2021 film, The Last Duel (two hours and 32 minutes). But that was an average performance given Gucci’s $ 75 million production budget.

MGM declined to comment.

Warner Bros. King Richard, which airs for a limited time on HBO Max, has rocked and missed in theaters with $ 11.4 million so far nationally. Dune ($ 102 million), Eternals ($ 151 million), and No Time to Die ($ 158 million) have done respectable business in North America, given the effects of COVID-19 on theaters, but results don’t seem so hot when compared to prepandemic releases.

Conversely, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, at around 90 minutes, grossed around $ 210 million in the US and Canada despite poor reviews.

The films are too long, this is not a new complaint. Each year brings a new title on the last endurance tests at the multiplex. My favorite of 2021 is from Fiona Sturges in The Independent: No time to pee.

After a year and a half of on-demand and home movies, a movie over 150 uninterrupted minutes (plus endless trailers and increasingly popular post-credits scenes) can sound like a chore.

And yet, the highest grossing movies of all time are also some of the longest. Avengers: Endgame lasted over three hours and grossed $ 2.8 billion!

It makes sense that so many images coming out now exceed the 140 minute mark. The films we were talking about here received the green light before COVID-19 shut down everything and amplified changes in consumer habits. The pandemic has delayed the types of movies that tend to last longer and engage the senses more. Imax ready movies that usually reward the big screen experience.

But if there’s one lesson for studios in the Venom sequel, it might not be to bite more than audiences are willing to chew on.

Composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim died on Friday. (Charles Krupa / Associated Press; photo illustration by Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times)

The Thanksgiving weekend box office numbers are both a sign of how far the industry has recovered from the worst of the pandemic and how far the business has yet to go to get back to normalcy.

The films grossed around $ 142 million Wednesday through Sunday in the United States and Canada, according to Comscore, led by Disney’s latest animated feature, Encanto (opening with $ 40.3 million).

The total is of course up from the same weekend last year, but it is down 46% from Turkey’s transport of the day of 2019. Not counting the slump of 2020, it’s the worst Thanksgiving weekend count since 1994, with no adjustment for inflation.

A recent survey of 2,500 pre-pandemic moviegoers found that 49% no longer buy tickets and that 16% of people who haven’t returned to the movies never see themselves coming back. The study, run by film research firm The Quorum and released on Monday, said the theatrical industry still had a lot of work to do to win back former moviegoers.

Some cinema executives see signs of light at the end of the tunnel for cinema films, with some films performing well. But the new COVID-19 variant isn’t going to help matters.

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times; photo illustration by Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times)

