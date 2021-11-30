Entertainment
Tributes pour in from around the world for Northern Territory actor David Dalaithngu
As critics, political leaders and fans pay tribute to actor David Dalaithngu following his death on Monday, Dalaithngu’s family and friends prepare to celebrate his life in Arnhem Land.
DISCLAIMER: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article contains images of a deceased person.
The family of the late actor allowed the use of his image. For cultural reasons, he is called David Dalaithngu.
Dalaithngu’s charisma, brilliance and prowess have mesmerized audiences around the world over a career spanning five decades.
Witiyana Marika, a former Yolngu and Dalaithngu’sson by tradition, remembers his close relative as a man who shone on screen thanks to his connection to culture.
“He was a proud black man,” said Mr. Marika.
“A proud black boy, who became famous, he was a brave Yolngu man, who came out of the bush.
Famous roles in Australian films such as Rabbit Proof Fence, Storm Boy, Crocodile Dundee, Walkabout, Charlie’s Country and The Tracker have seen Dalaithngu grow into one of the country’s greatest actors.
“He had that kind of special gift,” Mr. Marika said.
“He had little knowledge of the way of the white man, but he knew he could tell it, through his eyes, his feelings and his thoughts. He saw this world.”
From an early age, Dalaithngu was considered the best traditional dancer in the Arnhem Land community, a talent Mr. Marika believed to be the key to his on-screen success.
“It was the dance, his dance [that made him a great actor],” he said.
“This is how the world, the film industry, accepted him as a true traditional man who appeared on screen.”
Mr. Marika said that ceremonies would be held in the community of Ramingining in Arnhem Land to commemorate Dalaithngu.
“The whole clan is going to come to Ramingining and celebrate the connection, celebrate spirituality, celebrate it through ritual dance and all those other things that cannot be told,” he said.
“We’re just giving him back everything he’s shared with every clan, every nation, you know?” “
Tributes pour in for a great artist
Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt called Dalaithngu “the screen giant and legend of the Yolngu people”.
“He made Aboriginal culture a dominant and global culture and for that his contribution to raising the profile of our people and of Australia cannot be overstated.”
Northern Lands Council Chairman Samuel Bush-Blanasi said Dalaithngu will be remembered for a long time “for his songs, his dancing, his artistic flair and his smile which invited you to his aboriginal world.”
“His great contribution has been to bringing Aboriginal values to a large audience, for over 40 years, highlighting the importance of family, country and storytelling for Australian Aborigines,” he said. .
“He was a true storyteller, taking every opportunity to help Australians learn more about what is important to Australia’s first inhabitants.
“We thank him for his legacy. It is a very sad time. We have lost a father, a grandfather and a great artist from Ramingining.”
Dalaithngu’s contribution to Australian cinema was groundbreaking, according to the Australian Academy of Film and Television Arts.
“Throughout his career [Dalaithngu]continued to challenge stereotypical representations to present a more complex Indigenous Australia on screen, ”the academy said.
“The impact of [his] screen presence cannot be underestimated. “
Hugh Jackman, who starred alongside Dalaithngu in the 2008 film Australia, said he joined with people around the world in mourning the actor’s death.
“One of the great privileges of my life has been working with David on the film Australia,” Mr. Jackman said.
“His contribution to cinema is immeasurable. From his cheeky laugh to that mischievous gleam in his eyes and his effortless ease in front of the camera, his humanity is irreplaceable.”
Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese paid tribute to Dalaithngu’s “remarkable and powerful presence”.
“We have lost a titan,” wrote Mr. Albanese.
“He walked in two worlds with grace, truth and humor.”
Dalaithngu was a man who “loved his land and its culture,” South Australian Prime Minister Steven Marshall said, and “one of the greatest artists Australia has ever seen”.
Northern Territory Senator MalarndirriMcCarthy said Dalaithngu was “Australian cinema transformed” and “has never lost its connection to its language, song, law and country”.
“[He] will be greatly mourned, ”she said.
