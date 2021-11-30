film version of Alice Sebold’s book abandoned after rape conviction overturned | Books





Plans to adapt Alice Sebolds Lucky’s memoir about her rape at age 18 have been scrapped, according to Variety. The news comes after the rape conviction at the heart of 1999 memoir was overturned last week. Anthony Broadwater had spent 16 years in prison after being convicted of the crime in 1982, based largely on the identification of Sebolds as his rapist on the witness stand, and the microscopic analysis of the hair by an expert tying him up to crime. The US Department of Justice now rejects such an analysis, and Broadwater was cleared of Sebold’s rape last Monday. I’m not going to mess this up by saying, I’m sorry. This is not enough, said Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick. It should never have happened. Victoria Pedretti, who was to star in Lucky. Photograph: Chelsea Lauren / Rex / Shutterstock Tim Mucciante, who owns a production company called Red Badge Films, has signed on as executive producer of the adaptation, to feature You star Victoria Pedretti. But Mucciante became skeptical of Broadwaters’ guilt and started digging around and trying to figure out what really happened here. Now The variety reported that the film adaptation was discontinued and that Pedretti is no longer involved in the project. According to the entertainment magazine, a source close to the production said it was scrapped after losing funding months ago. Lucky recounts how 18-year-old Sebold was raped and beaten in a tunnel near her college campus. Sebold later recounts how she saw a black man on the street and was convinced he was her attacker. He was smiling as he approached. He recognized me. It was for him a walk in the park; he had met an acquaintance in the street. Hey, girl, he said. I don’t know you from somewhere? Sebold writes. I looked at him directly. I knew his face had been the face above me in the tunnel. Broadwater is given the pseudonym Gregory Madison in the book. The brief reports how, after his arrest, Sebold fails to identify him during a police identity parade, but he is nevertheless tried and sentenced. A spokesperson for publisher Scribner declined to comment on the overturning of the convictions. Neither Alice Sebold nor Scribner have a comment. Scribner does not intend to update Lucky’s text at that time, they said. Sebold went on to write the award-winning bestselling novel The Lovely Bones, about the rape and murder of a young girl. I never, ever thought I would see the day I was exonerated, Broadwater said after the court handed down its ruling last week. This article was last modified on November 30, 2021. An earlier version suggested that Lucky was a Netflix production.

