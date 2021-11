“Sound of Metal” star Riz Ahmed: 10 productivity habits

By the time he wakes up 7 a.m. or 7:30 a.m. Productivity apps he uses “A big part of productivity is keeping all of these productivity tools, like Slack, WhatsApp, and Brainbox, at bay. i use Freedom, a website blocker that prevents you from going online. It closes me after 8 or 9 p.m. until noon [the next day]. “ Its relationship to social networks “I don’t check my accounts. Whatever needs to be published, I send it to my assistant, and she publishes it for me. [Social media is] a necessary evil because this is how many of us are connected. This is how we can highlight good causes and have a social impact. [But] we are all recovering addicts at this point and we need to create safeguards. Tip for maintaining home / work separation “I use a phone safe – a timed kitchen safe that you can buy on Amazon for $ 30 – to store my phone overnight. I lock it at 8 p.m. and I don’t get it back until 2 p.m. the next day. The days I do this, I feel more psychologically free. When I really need to go into lock mode, I also remove Safari from my phone and give my wife, friend or family member the ScreenTime passcode so I can’t just download it. again, or Instagram or Twitter. I don’t have access to this password even now. Defining productivity right now “Many of us have been trapped in some sort of unsustainable workaholic. Getting to the top of this capitalist mountain did not save us from the pandemic. The individualistic ambition is limited. It can get in the way [the kind of thinking] we need more right now, which is community driven thinking. Best habit “I don’t let much slip away. “ Worst habit “I’m good enough to fight over things. I try to be better to give myself a break. Taking a vacation and not feeling guilty is part of being productive. Almost every vacation I have taken has been with someone else or a group of people. [And] they must spend a lot of time convincing me to join them. One thing he did this year to try to improve “I started to cook. Before [the pandemic], I was trying to throw as many ingredients as I could into a NutriBullet and throw them down my neck to do something. Cooking was something I didn’t take the time to do. Still, you definitely want to avoid eating [any] meal I cooked if you can. The last thing he does at night “Journaling always makes me feel better. I will do it four or five days a week. It’s a way of dealing with what I’ve been through and understanding how I feel. i think you have to [use] pen and paper because you write slower than you think. It’s a way of forcing yourself to sit down with every thought. There is something cathartic to put on [thoughts] on the page. This is what prompted me to write lyrics. The time he goes to bed “Ideally 10 pm, but in reality it is closer to midnight. “

