Hate crime or publicity stunt? Actor Jussie Smollett to stand trial for alleged attack in 2019





The actor told police he was accosted on a dark street by two masked strangers who shouted racist and homophobic slurs. Police concluded he organized the attack Photo by Scott Olson / Getty Images

Content of the article On a frosty night in Chicago in January 2019, actor Jussie Smollett, a star of the Empire television series, reported that he was the victim of a hate-motivated street attack, but police did later accused of organizing the whole affair as a publicity stunt.

Content of the article The case went to Cook County Circuit Court on Monday, with a jury selected in the late afternoon to hear evidence of six counts of disorderly conduct accusing Smollett of making false reports to the police. Smollett, 39, denied faking the attack, pleading not guilty in February 2020. The openly gay black actor told police he was accosted on a dark street by two masked strangers. According to Smolletts’ account, his attackers threw a noose around his neck and poured chemicals on him while shouting racist and homophobic slurs and expressions of support for then-President Donald Trump. A month later, police arrested him, accusing Smollett of paying $ 3,500 to two brothers to organize the attack in a hoax aimed at gaining public sympathy and raising his profile in the entertainment world.

Content of the article Smolletts’ acting career has faded since the incident. He lost his singer-songwriter role in the final season of Empire, a Fox televised hip-hop drama that ended a five-year series in 2020. Officials outraged after Smollett abruptly drops criminal charges Police release video of actor Jussie Smollett with a rope around his neck His case took an unexpected turn in the spring of 2019 when the Cook County prosecutor’s office dropped a 16-count indictment against him in exchange for Smollett’s loss of his $ 10,000 bond without admitting. wrongdoing. The dismissal drew criticism from then-mayor Rahm Emanuel and the city’s police commissioner, who called the reversal a miscarriage of justice, leading a Cook County judge to appoint Dan Webb, a former American lawyer, to review the case. After a five-month investigation, Webb quashed the state attorney’s office and concluded that the lawsuits against Smollett were justified, calling into question the prosecutors’ judgment in dropping the original case. The current case against Smollett has been slowed down by legal challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic. Key testimonies at the trial are expected from the brothers, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who prosecutors say were paid by Smollett to participate in a fake attack. Smollett is not required to testify in his own defense.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nationalpost.com/news/world/hate-crime-or-publicity-stunt-chicago-jury-to-hear-case-in-jussie-smollett-trial The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos