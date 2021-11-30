“Venom: that there is carnage” in the face of China’s problems?

Another week has passed without any news of a release date for Sony’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” which debuted in the US on October 1.

In China, rumors have quietly circulated that this could be due to two “anti-China” interviews star Tom Hardy gave in Cannes in 2012 while promoting the film “Lawless”.

When asked at the film’s press conference if he considered Marlon Brando an acting influence, Hardy admitted that he had only ever seen one Brando movie – not “The Godfather. “,” On the waterfront “or” A streetcar named desire “, but one he describes as” ‘The Tea Rising in Shanghai’ … the one where he played the Chinese “, to the laughter of the audience. He was referring to the 1956 Japanese comedy “The August Moon Tea Room”.

The film stars the yellow-faced Brando as an Okinawan villager named Sakini, and is set during the American occupation of Okinawa in 1945 following World War II, not in China.

Hardy doubled down on his use of the term Chinaman in a subsequent interview with Vulture.

When asked to confirm that he hadn’t seen Brando’s classics, Hardy reiterated, “I saw ‘Shanghai Teahouse of the Rising Sun’, or whatever the name is, where he plays Chinese. . “

When the interviewer noted that the casting choice was “questionable, in retrospect,” Hardy replied, “The thing is, it’s great, because you say, ‘Okay, everyone shit. ‘ “

Hardy then called Mickey Rooney in yellow for “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” “great”.

“I mean: these are legends, and even legends are fallible. Reach for the stars and catch the moon! If I’m properly compared to Marlon Brando, well, I can only think of “The Teahouse of the Shanghai Noon”, let them compare me to that! “

When the interviewer praised Hardy for being straightforward “in a time when everything is so handled by public relations,” Hardy replied, “Mmm, well, it won’t. [like this] when China hits us in fifteen years and we all have to speak Cantonese. So people are going to have to grow up, aren’t they? Up to a trillion dollars in debt, then we actually realize that we are really in debt and that China is a big creditor… ”

The interviewer joked that he shouldn’t say such things in front of the festival’s Chinese pavilion.

Hardy responded with a nihilistic joke about China’s rise in language tinged with yellow peril metaphors. “There are more people in China than here. Who are we to stand in the way of what God wants, or whatever you think of it? No man can stop a tidal wave… It’s just the rise and fall of civilizations!

“You face the fucking fear and you face it head on. Because it’s going to happen anyway, and that’s not a bad thing! This is called evolution. How’s your Cantonese?

The official language of China is Mandarin, although the Cantonese dialect is spoken in the south of the country and in Hong Kong.

Hardy’s comments have been described as “insulting to China” in hundreds of comments on Chinese forums and are dissected in half a dozen videos on the YouTube-like Bilibili platform, including one view of nearly 1. 5 million times.

“It is definitely racial discrimination to call a Japanese character a Chinese. I really feel offended. It is shameful. Goodbye, Tom Hardy, ”wrote one.

Another asked, “Would he dare to replace the word ‘Chinese’ with the n word?”

In a political climate where even an unflattering take on a word joke can get a major blockbuster out of Chinese theaters or the passing mention of a star of a brand of lemon tea can spark “anti- China, ”it’s surprising that more noise has emerged from Hardy’s comments, which remain online on Vulture’s website.

The vehement backlash on more harmless things is more typical. After a deleted interview with director Chloe Zhao since 2013 and deemed “an insult to China” resurfaced online earlier this year, the theatrical release of her film “Nomadland” was canceled and her name censored. Zhao called China “a place where there are lies everywhere.”

Many netizens felt that the tempered response to Hardy’s more inflammatory comments was likely due to his large existing Chinese fan base – a luxury that “Shang-Chi” newcomer Simu Liu couldn’t afford.

‘Shang-Chi’ frontman has apologized and is considered ‘anti-China’ without even saying anything, as a bunch of people help wash Tom [Hardy’s comments] – indications that the number of fans you have is still very large, ”said one Douban user.

If Hardy’s past words really led to a low-key ban on “Venom 2,” it would represent a financial disappointment for Sony, which has clearly courted the Chinese market given a free line of Chinese dialogue launched in the first trailer. How important is debatable.

The original movie “Venom” grossed $ 856 million worldwide in 2018, and earned more in China ($ 269 million) than in North America ($ 214 million) despite being released in the territory for 35 days. later. But no Hollywood movie came close to that score in 2021. The highest, with $ 192 million, was “Godzilla Vs. Kong” backed by Legendary Pictures, owned by the Chinese company, and “F9” with $ 217 million. dollars.