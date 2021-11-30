Alice Sebold apologizes to a man cleared of the 1981 rape featured in her memoir | new York





Author Alice Sebold apologized on Tuesday to the man who was cleared last week of the 1981 rape that was the basis of her Lucky memoir. Sebold said she struggled with the role she played in a system that sent an innocent man to jail. Anthony Broadwater, 61, was convicted in 1982 of the rape of Sebold while she was a student at Syracuse University. He served 16 years in prison. His conviction was overturned on November 22 after prosecutors re-examined the case and determined that his arrest and trial were seriously flawed. In a statement released to The Associated Press, Sebold, author of The Lovely Bones and The Almost Moon, said that as a traumatized 18-year-old rape victim, she chose to trust the US legal system. . My goal in 1982 was for justice not to perpetuate injustice, she said. And certainly not to forever and irreparably alter the life of a young man by the very crime that had altered mine. Broadwater lawyer Melissa Swartz said he had no comment. In 1999, Sebold wrote in Lucky that she was raped and then spotted a black man on the street several months later whom she believed to be her attacker. Sebold, who is white, surrendered to the police. An officer said the man on the street must have been Broadwater, who was reportedly seen in the area. After Broadwater’s arrest, Sebold failed to identify him in a police queue, choosing another man as the assailant because she was afraid of the look in his eyes. Prosecutors still tried Broadwater. He was found guilty in large part because Sebold had identified him as his witness stand rapist and testified that the microscopic analysis of the hair had linked him to the crime. This type of analysis has since been considered an undesirable science by the US Department of Justice. Broadwater, who was released from jail in 1998, told the AP last week he was crying tears of joy and relief after his conviction was overturned by a Syracuse judge. Sebold, who has yet to comment on the Broadwater exemption, said in his statement: I am grateful that Mr Broadwater has finally been acquitted, but the fact remains that 40 years ago he has become another black youth brutalized by our flawed legal system. I will always be sorry for what was done to him. Broadwater remained on the New York sex offender registry after his release from prison and worked as a trash hauler and handyman. It took me the last eight days to figure out how this could have happened, said Sebold, now 58. I will continue to fight the role I unwittingly played in a system that sent an innocent person to jail. I will also struggle with the fact that my rapist will in all likelihood never be known, that he may have continued to rape other women and that he will certainly never serve Mr. Broadwater.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/nov/30/alice-sebold-apologizes-1981-rape-anthony-broadwater The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos