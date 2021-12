Nicolas Cage to play Dracula in Universal Monster movie “Renfield” – The Hollywood Reporter

Nicolas Cage made a career of biting into his roles with seemingly reckless abandon, even as he moved further and further away from studio filmmaking and tackled independent cinema. Now, in a sealed deal with a vampire’s kiss, Cage returns in a big studio movie and will play the meaty role of Dracula in Universal Pictures’ monster movie. Renfield. Nicholas Hoult stars as the main character, the infamous sidekick and henchman of the vampire count, in the feature film directed by Amazon director Chris McKay The war of tomorrow and The Lego Batman movie. McKay and Kirkman produce with David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst. McKay’s production partner Samantha Nisenboim is the executive producer. Renfield’s character originates from Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula as a patient in an asylum with an obsession with drinking blood, deluded into thinking he will find immortality. He bows down at the feet of Dracula, who, in the very definition of toxic work environments and co-dependent relationships, feeds him bugs and rats and dangles eternal life before him. It’s unclear how Renfield embraces the dynamics as plot details are kept in the coffin, but the project is described as a modern adventure story with a comedic tone. Ryan Ridley, known for Fox’s ghost and swimming for adults Rick and morty, wrote the script based on an original screenplay by Robert Kirkman. Cage established himself as an acting talent with 1980s classics such as Dreamer and Elevate Arizona before winning an Oscar for the years 1995 Leaving Las Vegas and become one of the biggest Hollywood stars in the world. He went on to lead a long series of successful hits such as The Rock, Con Air, Face / Off and National treasure. He also won around this time a second Oscar victory for his performance in Adaptation. His last big studio movie was in 2011 Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance and since then he’s performed in many indies, many with eccentric indulgence and some downright esoteric. But the seeds of a comeback and rebirth were planted when Lionsgate bought and then made The unbearable weight of massive talents, in which Cage plays an actor named Nic Cage who tries to navigate the paths of indie and studio filmmaking while also acting as a CIA informant living in the jungle of a drug lord. Buzz about the film, which is in the testing phase ahead of an April 2022 release, has been circulating in executive circles for months, with many calling it a big swing for the actor and the studio. The actor, who once dabbled in sucking blood with the 1989 cult horror comedy Vampire kiss, is replaced by WME, Stride Management and lawyer Patrick Knapp.

