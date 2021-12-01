Detective: Brothers recounted how “Empire” actor Jussie Smollet staged a Chicago hoax

Two brothers arrested for an alleged attack on Jussie Smollett told Chicago police how the ex-Empire actor orchestrated the hoax, telling them via text message to meet him at the bottom, pay for supplies and organize a running race in downtown Chicago, the lead investigator testified on Tuesday.

Speaking as the prosecutors began their case against SmollettFormer Chicago Police Detective Michael Theis said he initially viewed the actor as a victim of a homophobic and racist attack and that the police had absolutely not rushed to try, as the ‘Smollett’s defense attorney claimed during opening statements On Monday.

Theis said about two dozen detectives had timed some 3,000 hours on what they believed was a horrific hate crime. in january 2019. He said they were excited when they were able to track the movements of two alleged assailants using surveillance video and cell phone and carpool tapes.

The crime was a hate crime, a horrific hate crime, Theis said, noting that Smollett, who is black and gay, said his attackers put a noose around his neck and poured bleach on him . He said the case had become national and international news and everyone from the mayor down to the bottom wanted to know what happened, a reference to then-mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Smollett is charged with the disorderly conduct offense for doing what prosecutors say was a false police report on the alleged attack. The Class 4 felony carries a jail term of up to three years, but experts have said if Smollett is found guilty he would likely be placed on probation and possibly ordered to do house work. general interest.

After police arrested brothers Abimbola and Olabingo Osundairo who were also working on the Empire set upon their return from Nigeria to Chicago, the men said Smollett wanted to organize the attack because he was not satisfied with the way the TV studio handled the hate mail the actor received, Theis mentioned. He said investigators verified the brothers’ account including that the actor picked them up a few days before the attack and drove them to the downtown area where he lived and talked about what would happen and corroborated their version of events using GPS, cell phone recordings and video. evidence. Police found no case where they concluded the men were lying, he added.

Jurors were shown surveillance footage of the brothers buying supplies, including a red hat that they told police Smollett wanted them to wear to look like supporters of then-President Donald Trump, and a piece of clothesline later shaped into the noose. Jurors also saw a still image from a video which Theis said showed Smollett returning home the night of the alleged attack, with the clothesline draped around his shoulders. The clothesline was wrapped around her neck when police arrived, Theis said, suggesting to detectives he may have re-tied it.

At the end of the investigation, we determined that the alleged hate crime was in fact a staged event, Theis said, and the Osundairo brothers were released.

Defense attorney Nenye Uche said in his opening remarks Monday night that Smollett was a real victim and that a check for $ 3,500 the actor paid the brothers was for training so he could getting ready for an upcoming clip. He also said the brothers attacked Smollett because they didn’t like him because of who he is.

On Tuesday, Uche suggested the brothers were homophobic, questioning Theis in cross-examination about a homophobic slur used by one of the brothers. Theis said there was a message containing an insult but that he is not sure if that makes the man homophobic. Uche also asked Theis if he knew that one of the brothers attacked someone at the TV studio because he was gay.

One person said it happened, but I don’t know if it happened, ”Theis said.

Uche also sought to discredit Theis and the Chicago police, suggesting that detectives ignored possible investigative leads, such as a video that showed a car turning behind the brothers on the night of the attack. Theis said police did not see the relevance of the other car in the video.

We saw him turn behind the brothers, but once we saw them get into a cab we didn’t pay attention anymore, Theis said.

The brothers will take the witness stand during the trial, but it is not known whether Smollett will testify.

Uche described the siblings as unreliable, saying their history had changed unlike Smolletts, and that when police searched their home they found heroin and guns.

They’re going to lie to your face, Uche told the jury on Monday.

Special Prosecutor Dan Webb told jurors Smollett told police he was attacked by Trump supporters, stir up political divisions at national scale.

When he reported the fake hate crime, it was a real crime, Webb said.

Webb said Smollett believes the TV studio doesn’t take the hate messages it receives seriously. Police haven’t determined who wrote the letter, which included a drawing of a snowman hanging from a tree and MAGA, a reference to the Trumps Make America Great Again campaign slogan. Webb said Smollett told the brothers to shout racial and homophobic slurs and MAGA during the staged attack.

Uche countered that Smollett refused additional security when the studio offered it, and he told jurors there was not a shred of physical and forensic evidence linking Smollett to the prosecutors’ allegations.

Uche also suggested that a third striker was involved. A local resident said she saw a white man with reddish brown hair who appeared to be expecting someone that night, according to police reports. She told a detective that when the man turned away from her, she could see what appeared to be a rope hanging under his jacket.

His comments could support Smolletts’ claim that his attackers draped a makeshift noose around his neck. Additionally, if she testifies that the man was white, it would support Smolletts’ widely ridiculed claims because the brothers are black that he saw the pale or white skin around the eyes of one of his masked attackers.

Uche made reference to the woman during his cross-examination of Theis on Tuesday, and Theis admitted seeing this statement but did not send a detective to question her again.

We didn’t get the chance, he said, explaining that the woman had seen the man hours before the incident and the rope was a different color.

Outside the courtroom, Smollett’s brother said it had been incredibly painful for the family to see Smollett being accused of something he hadn’t done.

We had confidence in his legal team and look forward to people hearing the real facts of this case, said Jojo Smollett.

Twelve jurors and two deputies were sworn in on Monday to hear the case, which Judge James Linn expects to last about a week.