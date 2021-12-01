Finally the Hollywood playground, more complete Riverside Brookfield Landmark





Brookfield’s long-awaited and much-delayed new playground and multi-purpose room at Hollywood School finally opened on November 29. The playground and the addition of the multi-purpose hall were originally scheduled to open at the start of the school year in August, but have been repeatedly delayed due to supply chain issues and other issues. The fifth-grade class in Hollywood was the first class to use the playground, but Hollywood school principal Kim Hefner left each class to play alone for a while on November 29 to check on the playground and climb on equipment, which includes a merry-go-round and a large rotating slide. The kids had a blast today, Hefner said. < class=""> Bob Skolnik / Contributor Fourth-grader Lionel Otero said he liked the new playground, despite the long wait. It was worth it, Lionel said. He said he particularly liked the swings and the merry-go-round. I liked that there was the rotating circle, he said. The playground only came into being after years of prolonged negotiations between the Hollywood Citizens Association and the Riverside Elementary School District 96. The school district is leasing the land on which the playground is located to the HCA for 1 $ per year. The playground is surrounded by a wrought iron fence, but the doors to the playground will be unlocked so that children can use the playground after school hours. The approximately 1,450 square foot multi-purpose hall built at the back of the school also opened on November 29. The room will be used for orchestra lessons and possibly for lunch once social distancing rules are relaxed. The room will also serve as an indoor recreation area when the weather is bad and will serve as a large meeting space. On Monday, orchestral instrument boxes were moved to the new multipurpose hall, which features elegant circular ceiling lighting. It cost the district approximately $ 1.61 million to build the multi-purpose hall and playground. The playground equipment cost $ 72,101.50 and its installation cost approximately $ 31,800. Unlike the new Ames School Multipurpose Hall, the Hollywood Multipurpose Hall has windows that open. The cost of $ 16,000 for the windows that can be opened was covered by a grant. < class="">

