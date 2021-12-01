Julia Ogdens’ surprise reveal on Murdoch Mysteries also turns out to be actor Hlne Joys

Spoiler Alert: This story contains spoilers for “Murdoch Mysteries”.

The day Dr. Julia Ogden announced to her husband, Detective William Murdoch, that she was pregnant, Hélène Joy, the actor who played her, was able to reveal a secret of her own.

“I could stop sucking my belly,” said Joy, who in a case of art imitating life – or is it the other way around? – was about three months pregnant in August when filming the scene in which Julia reveals her condition.

Viewers learned the news of the Murdochs’ baby Monday night, when the long-running CBC drama aired its Christmas episode.

No one on set knew that Joy was also waiting – aside from the head of the wardrobe department and the showrunner – until Julia spread the wick.

“I already had a little tummy that I was hiding on set, which isn’t that easy with these costumes,” she said, referring to the wardrobe from the early 1900s.

“Even though I look back and say to myself, ‘What was I worried about? “I look so skinny compared to now,” added Joy, 43, who is due to give birth to her first child in late December.

You might think it would be especially happy for an actor to deliver hitting lines so close to home, but Joy said it was “almost the opposite of what you would expect.”

“When you pretend, you can immerse yourself in an emotion,” she explained. “I felt pretty shy about the whole moment as to what I would do if I was completely faking it.”

It was a godsend for showrunner Peter Mitchell, who was looking for “a really big finish” for the Christmas special.

Obviously, “Murdoch” is just one of many TV shows to adapt to a pregnant actor.

The most famous case involved Lucille ball, who was expecting her second child with her husband and co-star Desi Arnaz in 1952 while filming “I Love Lucy”.

According to Time magazine, the television code at the time even prohibited the use of the word “pregnant,” but Arnaz convinced CBS to incorporate Ball’s pregnancy into the plot. She would have been five months old when she filmed the episode in which Lucy Ricardo told her husband Ricky that she was expecting; she gave birth to her son Desi Jr. just hours before 44 million Americans saw Lucy go to the hospital to have Little Ricky.

Since then, other stars have registered their pregnancy on their shows, such as Lisa kudrow in “Friends”, Melissa Rauch in “The Big Bang Theory” and Melanie Scrofano in “Wynonna Earp”, who, it should be noted, continued to do her own stunts during her pregnancy. Sometimes the plot is altered to disguise the pregnancy, such as when Gillian Anderson’s Agent Scully was kidnapped from “The X-Files”. Or the seasons have been cut short, like Sarah Jessica Parker on “Sex and the City”.

Baby bumps have even been removed, like that of Claire Danes in “Homeland”. But most often the pregnancy is hidden under loose clothing or behind accessories.

Joy must have done some of that on “Murdoch” because her episodes, like many TV shows, are shot out of order. She had to “hide an increasingly bigger belly” in four or five episodes. “We had a lot of fun doing that,” she said.

Julia carried files and bags, wore large coats, and stood behind other people. And “they couldn’t pull me aside, ever.”

Then “the day came when I have the right to look pregnant and it was great”.

Then came the question of how to dress a pregnant Julia.

Joy notes that Victorian women often wore corsets until they were quite advanced, although this became less popular around the 1910s. There was another style of “unattractive” pregnancy dress that looked like a tent draped over the body.

Thankfully, Julia adopted an empire waist that brought her skirts just below her bust line, even though “it ends up making me look pretty huge.”

Alas, the wardrobe team couldn’t help with Joy’s morning sickness, which felt more like nausea all day and lasted almost into her fifth month.

“I was terribly ill,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve ever experienced something so horrible.” She threw up on the set a few times, including in a trash “while everyone was waiting for me. It was disgusting.

But “after that, it became fun”.

Her colleagues “were so incredibly supportive that it was like a dream place to be pregnant.” And it was fun to feel the baby “turn around in the middle of a scene”.

There was actually quite a bit of serendipity during this pregnancy on set.

For example, the plot at the start of the season saw Julia being fired from her job as a surgeon in a large hospital, a job that would have been highly unrealistic for a pregnant Julia to continue doing. Instead, she worked with women and childbirth at the facility that would become the true Women’s College Hospital. “They had planned this before I knew I was pregnant,” Joy said.

And while the season’s unusual 24-episode sequence allowed Joy to continue working beyond the point where filming would normally end – “I’m shocked at how good what I would have called a day average workload sets me up completely now “- the cast and crew will begin a five-week hiatus exactly when it’s due.

Julia will still be pregnant when Joy returns to work, so the wardrobe will burst a fake belly, and baby Murdoch will be born in January. The set will also look like a mini nursery, with Joy’s baby as well as the twins playing Julia and William’s child, “which will be very interesting,” Joy said.

She and the Murdochs will explore the early stages of parenthood together.

“Julia is a great doctor and has all the medical knowledge in the world, but she really doesn’t have a lot of maternal instinct,” Joy said. “Murdoch isn’t either, he’s too old-fashioned.

“It will be a lot of fun to see how they are related.”

“Murdoch Mysteries” returns to CBC on Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. and can air on CBC Gem.

Debra Yeo is associate editor and contributor to Star’s Entertainment. She is based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter: @realityeo