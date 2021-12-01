MPs attack Marilyn Manson’s apartment in West Hollywood – CBS Los Angeles





WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies on Monday raided artist Marilyn Manson’s apartment in West Hollywood, according to a report. Sheriff’s investigators entered the residence early Monday morning and seized media storage units, including hard drives, according to TMZ, although Manson, 52, real name Brian Warner, was not at home at the time of the search. READ MORE: Police identify man shot and killed in North Hollywood The raid is part of an investigation into a series of sexual assault allegations that have been filed against the singer. The authorities have not disclosed any information as the investigation is ongoing. However, a spokesperson for the Sheriffs Department confirmed that the warrant was served at the Mansons Apartment in West Hollywood. A former Manson assistant revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone that the singer has a soundproof room where he would lock up bad girls. Mansons ‘career is littered with legal issues dating back to 1996. More recently, his name has been linked to this spate of sexual assault allegations, which began in late 2020 when several of Mansons’ former partners began discussing the abuse he was facing. they were confronted with the artist. . LASD confirmed they were investigating the allegations in February 2021. READ MORE: LeBron goes into health and safety protocols against tonight. kings In February, actress Evan Rachel Wood accused him of emotional, sexual and physical abuse throughout their relationship which lasted from 2007 to 2010. He was sued by actress Esme Bianco in April for sexual assault and bodily harm that occurred during their relationship in 2011. Bianco also alleged that she was repeatedly denied sleep and food. . So far, at least 16 former partners have brought abuse charges to Manson’s hands and mouth. Four have filed civil suits Bianco, an anonymous ex-girlfriend, model Ashley Morgan Smithline and former Manson employee Ashley Walters. In response to the allegations, Manson was dismissed from his post by his former label, Loma Vista Recordings and his art agency, Creative Artists. He was also let go by his 25-year-old agent Tony Ciulla. Manson has repeatedly denied all the allegations on social media and in court proceedings, which took place in June 2021. A motion to dismiss the Bianco case was filed by Mansons’ legal team in October 2021, which was quickly dismissed by Federal Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha. Manson has so far not been charged with any of the allegations. NO MORE NEWS: Former Rams player Otis Anderson Jr. shot dead on Monday (Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2021/11/29/authorities-conduct-raid-on-home-of-marilyn-manson/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos