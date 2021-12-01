Empire actor Jussie Smollett was initially considered a victim of hate crime, senior investigator says

A former Chicago police detective told actor Jussie Smollett at trial that he initially viewed the former Empire star as a victim of a hate crime.

After claiming to have been the victim of racist and homophobic assault, Mr Smollett was charged with orchestrating a hoax and charged with the misdemeanor of disorderly conduct.

Senior investigator in charge of the case, Michael Theis, said the police had “absolutely not rushed” to bring the charges to trial.

In his opening statements Monday (U.S. Time), Special Prosecutor Dan Webb said Mr. Smollett organized the assault.

According to the prosecution, Mr. Smollett lied to the police, who devoted 3,000 hours to the investigation.

Mr. Smollett maintains that she is the victim of an attack.

But the prosecutor said the actor recruited two brothers who were originally from Nigeria, and who he worked with on Empire to help him in the fake attack, after his employer failed to take the hate messages seriously. he had received.

Mr. Smollett has been widely ridiculed because the brothers are black.

Mr Theis said brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo told Chicago police the actor orchestrated the hoax.

Mr. Smollett, who is black and gay, played a key role in the musical drama Empire, which portrays the fictional hip-hop company Empire Entertainment and the family dynasty behind it, involving a mogul pitting his sons against each other.

Mr. Smollett plays one of those sons in an escape role.

Empire first aired in Australia on free TV in 2015, before moving to Foxtel. It is no longer available locally on streaming services, but can be purchased online.

Mr. Smollett is accused of delivering a check for $ 3,500 ($ 4,900) to the siblings as payment for staging the hate crime.

“When he reported the bogus hate crime, it was a real crime,” Mr. Webb said.

Mr Smollett’s lawyer fired back, saying he “is a real victim” of a “real crime”.

Defense attorney Nenye Uche said the money Mr Smollett paid the brothers was for training needed to prepare an upcoming music video, and the men attacked Mr Smollett because they didn’t like him.

He also suggested that a third assailant was involved in the alleged crime.

How we got here

When news broke in January 2019 that Mr. Smollett had been the victim of a fanatic attack in Chicago, it sparked political and ideological divisions around America.

Jussie Smollett could be jailed for up to three years if convicted. ( AP: Charles Rex Arbogast )

At the time, the actor played an openly gay character in Empire. His co-star at the time and the woman who played his mother on the show immediately stood up for him.

Taraji PHenson told NBC’s Today show that she encouraged Mr. Smollett to “walk in his truth.”

“Jussie is love, it’s who he is, and that’s all he knows, so in this situation hate won’t win, it won’t win,” she said.

But the truth is what is now in question.

Mr Smollett said he was attacked by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, who referred to the MAGA (Make America Great Again) slogan and shouted racist and homophobic slurs, while pouring water on him of bleach and wrapping a rope around his neck.

He’s become a hitting line on shows like Saturday Night Live, with comedian Dave Chappelle also poking fun at him and the credibility of his story, on a Netflix special.

“I’m just afraid of being attacked, it happens to the best of us. Never forget what happened to this French actor,” Chappelle joked, before deliberately mispronouncing the actor’s name.

“You know who I’m talking about Jussie Smollett.”

Then-presidential candidate, current U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted at the time that false allegations made it difficult to disclose victims of crime.

What happens next?

Mr Smollett lost his role in Empire after being charged with lying to police.

He faces up to three years in prison if convicted.

Experts say he is more likely to be placed on probation if convicted and could be ordered to do community service.

Twelve jurors and two alternates were sworn in.

The trial is expected to last a week and the two brothers are expected to be key witnesses.

AP / ABC