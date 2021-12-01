“A Different Idea of ​​What a Musical Can Be”: Berkshires Reflects on Stephen Sondheim’s Work and Legacy | Northern Berkshires

WILLIAMSTOWN Growing up south of Albany, Jamie OLeary and a friend started a high school theater group because we wanted to play Sondheim, he said. They put on Stephen Sondheims Company.

He recalls that some thought the show’s focus on a 35-year-old single man whose friends are all in a relationship was odd. People said, Oh kind of weird show you did, he said.

But OLeary loved Sondheim’s work.

I was so impressed with his lyrics and his music, he said. When I heard that Sondheim went to Williams (College) … I thought, if he’s been there, it must be a great place.

This is one reason why he chose the college where he studied music and English. Today, OLeary is Associate Professor of Musicology at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Ohio.

I think getting to know Sondheim for me as a kid opened up kind of a world of possibilities for me in terms of theater, yes, but it also made me a better human in some ways, said. OLeary. I think Sondheim is asking us, even though he has this reputation for being cerebral, he asks us to feel in a very complicated way with characters that at first you might not want to know.

Following Sondheim’s death at age 91 on Friday, those at Williams College or with Berkshires connections remembered the work of the composer and lyricists and its significant impact on musical theater and Williams.

Prior to West Side Story, Sweeney Todd and Into the Woods, Sondheim’s career began while he was at Williams College. There he changed his career path from mathematician to musical theater.

Williams changed my life, he told The North Adams Transcript in 2010. In college, the 1950 graduate wrote original songs for a student musical, Phinneys Rainbow.

Sondheim’s legacy drew OLeary and others to college.

Many students interested in musical theater over the decades have come to Williams primarily because it is Sondheim’s alma mater, said W. Anthony Sheppard, professor of music at Williams College and chair of the music department at the college, in an email to The Eagle.

Several years ago, Sondheim spoke virtually to one of Sheppard’s classes. Inviting her was one of the best ideas I have ever had as a teacher, he recalls.

He was just great, going into fascinating details with the students, Sheppard said in an email, noting that he had discussed Company and Sundays at the park at length with George. Then he told me that he was very moved by the experience.

Sondheim’s impact on musical theater depends on who you ask, said OLeary, who studies popular music and opera with a particular focus on 1940s Broadway musicals.

I think pretty much all types of people involved in musical theater will have their own answer, he said.

Unlike other popular shows in its day and before, Sondheim Musicals didn’t tell you what to think with a neat message, OLeary said..

There is always that touch of ambiguity about them. They leave an issue unresolved when the curtain falls. It’s a different idea of ​​what a musical can be … I’m not saying it’s better or worse. It’s just different.

For Uel Wade, who played the piano and conducted shows on and off Broadway in New York City in the ’70s and’ 80s before moving to Chatham, NY, Sondheim changed the way musical theater writers approached music.

[His songs] would really do something to reveal the character and also move the movement of the story, the plot forward, Wade said, so that when you walked through a Sondheim song, you were in a place at the start, and at at the end you were in a different place.

Wade did not work with Sondheim directly in New York City, but did performances of his work. If you’re going to direct him, he said, you’ll be in awe of the genius behind how he can build an entire stage in one piece of music.

Sheppard pointed to Sondheim’s innovation as a major mark he left on music and theater. With each new show, he continued to develop what American musical theater could be, what forms it could take, and what topics it could address, he said.

In March last year, Sheppard hosted the colleges’ 90th anniversary celebration with a series of events, called Sondheim @ 90 @ Williams.

I felt the music department and the college had to celebrate its most honored alumnus of music, Sheppard said. The events included performances and presentations, and OLeary was one of the speakers.

Sheppard is the editor of a book based, in part, on the symposium lectures Sondheim in our time and its, which is expected to be published with Oxford University Press in January.

I looked forward to sending him a copy of the book (in Sondheim) next month and receiving his comments, Sheppard said. The news of his death touched me a lot.

He added: As I studied his works over the years, I have always been struck both by the complexity and spirit of his music and lyrics and by his warmth and human empathy. He felt and thought very deeply.