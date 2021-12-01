Jonshel Alexander, child actor in ‘Beasts of the Southern Wild’, killed in 7th Ward | Crime / Police





Jonshel Alexander, who played a supporting role as a child actor in the Oscar nominated film “Beasts of the Wild South,” was fatally shot Saturday night in New Orleans’ 7th Ward. She was 22 years old. Police said she and a man were shot dead in a vehicle in the 1500 block of North Claiborne Avenue at around 9 p.m. Paramedics said Alexander was dead. The man drove to the hospital. The youngest of three children, Alexander grew up in the 8th district of St. Claude Avenue. From a young age, she displayed fierce creativity, participating in cheerleading and dance classes and enrolling in modeling and acting schools. After graduating from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Charter High School, she worked as a hostess in restaurants and devoted herself to the care of her 1 year old daughter, De-vynne Robinson. “She brought everything to life,” her mother, Shelly Alexander said on Tuesday. “Jonshel was fiery, jazzy, spoiled. It was her way or not at all. Jonshel was like, ‘It’s gonna be me.'” At the age of 12, Alexander played Joy Strong in “Beasts of the Southern Wild”, a 2012 surreal drama set in South Houma. won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival and was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture. The independent Louisiana film “Beasts of the Southern Wild” has already won widespread accolades, a distribution deal and a $ 10,000 grant to… Director Benh Zeitlin chose native Louisiana for the lead roles, auditioning over 4,000 actors before arriving at a casting. Shelly Alexander said her daughter charmed the filmmakers of “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” who opened a shop to audition actors at the former Charles J. Colton Middle School on St. Claude Avenue. “She was like, ‘I’m going to be in this movie,'” her mother said. “They fell in love with Jonshel.” Alexander was too old to play the lead role of Hushpuppy, which went to 6-year-old Quvenzhan Wallis. But Zeitlin said he was captivated by Alexander. He described her as an absolutely unique, unforgettable human being and a force of nature and chose her for the supporting role. Twice a day, we’ll send you the headlines of the day. Register today. We incorporated a part into the movie that was very inspired by her, Zeitlin said. A lot of lines have been written by her, and much of the character arose out of who Jonshel was. Her character in the movie is called Joy Strong, which always seemed like a perfect description of Jonshel. “She was a really bright burning light.” Zeitlin, who has been in contact with Alexander’s family since hearing about the shooting, said he was completely devastated to learn of his death. Investigators said they located a vehicle of interest, a brown van they suspected had been used by the killer. They are looking for a person of interest, pictured below. Police are asking anyone with information about this vehicle, individual, or the murder to call Homicide Detective Brittany Kimbrough at (504) 658-5300 or to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans Inc. anonymously at ( 504) 822-1111 or (877) 903-7867. Mike Scott contributed to this report. Purchases made through links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nola.com/news/crime_police/article_0f56498c-520c-11ec-ac0e-53aa1b5283a8.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos