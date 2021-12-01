The Hallmark 2022 “New Year’s Eve Movies” Schedule: January Schedule





The countdown to Christmas is still on, but Hallmark Channel is already looking to the future. On Tuesday, November 30, the network announced five new films set to debut in the New Year. In addition to five films shown on the Hallmark Channel The perfect match, the wedding veil: the story of Averys, love is in fashion and Butlers in love and Anniversary novelist Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will release a new movie,North at home. The lineup comes in the middle of Hallmarks’ biggest time of year. The Christmas Countdown kicked off on October 22 and features 41 new original films. Candace Cameron Bure, who has starred in dozens of films for Hallmark, appeared in her 10th Christmas film this year, Christmas contest. While she is also an executive producer on all of her films, she recently let go of the pressure that comes with being the face of the network. I felt immense pressure [last year] As all movies do well in ratings, the Aurora Teagarden actress, 45, said Us weekly exclusively in November. And then you still want to hit that mark and surpass that mark. And last year I finally gave up because that’s not the reason I make these movies. I do them because I love them. And I know the viewers who watch them really love them, and they mean something to them. The Fuller House alum added, I always try to do the best I can, but let the pressure drop last year. That said, she still celebrates Christmas for several months, hanging up her decorations right after Halloween. If I’m gonna put them up and get the job done, I wanna take advantage [the decorations] as long as possible she shared with We. [That] doesn’t mean I’m blowing on Thanksgiving. That’s not to say I don’t recognize Thanksgiving. I love Thanksgiving actually it’s my favorite. I just love that Christmas decorations are seen all the time. Scroll down for the full lineup of movies coming to Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in January:

