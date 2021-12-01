The Jussie Smollett case is on trial for the 2nd day; Chicago police officer testifies “Empire” actor staged his own attack

CHICAGO (WLS) – The prosecution’s first witness in Jussie Smollett’s trial was a Chicago police detective who was one of the lead investigators in the case, testifying that the “Empire” actor organized his own attack.

Smollett was surrounded by his family again when he entered his second day in court on Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors called Detective Michael Theis, who led the investigation into Smollett’s report, to the stand.

He said more than two dozen officers had worked on the case, devoting 3,000 working hours to the investigation while combing 1,500 hours of video footage.

“Everyone wanted to know what had happened,” Theis said. “From the mayor, everyone wanted answers.”

Prosecutors said there are facts that show Smollett staged his own hate crime. Theis told the jury that after reviewing 1,500 hours of surveillance, dozens of phone records and social media messages, “We have determined that the alleged hate crime is a staged event.”

According to Theis, from a video, investigators identified two people of interest near the crime scene and linked them to a taxi that dropped them off, then to an Uber ride near the ordered pick-up taxi. by one of the Osundairo brothers.

When the siblings were arrested, they called in a lawyer, Theis said, but began to cooperate after the “Empire” actor appeared on Good Morning America to say that the footage released by police was of his attackers.

Theis said Smollett texted Bola Osundairo while he and his brother were in detention to express their support, saying he knew they had done nothing wrong.

But during cross-examination, Theis admitted that a security guard near the scene of the attack told investigators he saw a white man in a ski mask flee from the area. Theis also admitted that he was aware of an unverified report that Bola Osundairo may have assaulted someone on the “Empire” set for being gay.

Theis said he never questioned this accuser. The line of questioning raised objections from the prosecution.

Despite the case against Smollett, his older brother said he believed the facts would find out he had done nothing wrong.

“We have confidence in his legal team and look forward to people hearing the real facts in this case,” said Jojo Smollett. “It was incredibly painful for his family to see someone you love being accused of something they didn’t do.”

Special Prosecutor Dan Webb said Smollett orchestrated a racist and homophobic attack on himself, with the help of two men, in 2019.

But the defense says the attack was not fake, that Smollett was injured in the incident and that the other two men involved were sophisticated criminals.

Smollett’s trial began on Monday, nearly three years after the former “Empire” actor reported he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago.

Smollett told police he was returning home early in the morning in January 2019 when two men recognized him and started hurling racial and homophobic slurs at him.

He said the men hit him, wrapped a noose around his neck and shouted “This is MAGA country”.

Weeks later, Smollett was accused of organizing the attack to advance his career and earn a higher salary. Police said he hired two brothers to pretend to attack him for $ 3,500.

Twelve jurors and three substitutes were seated on Monday, made up of six men and six women, one of whom was black, as well as two substitutes.

The trial is expected to last around a week, and it’s unclear whether Smollett will take a stand in his own defense.

Faces of Smollett six counts of disorderly conduct, a Class 4 felony punishable by up to three years in prison, but experts believe if Smollett were found guilty he would most likely be placed on probation.

He pleaded not guilty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.