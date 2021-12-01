Entertainment
The Jussie Smollett case is on trial for the 2nd day; Chicago police officer testifies “Empire” actor staged his own attack
Smollett was surrounded by his family again when he entered his second day in court on Tuesday morning.
Prosecutors called Detective Michael Theis, who led the investigation into Smollett’s report, to the stand.
He said more than two dozen officers had worked on the case, devoting 3,000 working hours to the investigation while combing 1,500 hours of video footage.
“Everyone wanted to know what had happened,” Theis said. “From the mayor, everyone wanted answers.”
Jussie Smollett case: timeline of key moments leading up to the misconduct trial
Prosecutors said there are facts that show Smollett staged his own hate crime. Theis told the jury that after reviewing 1,500 hours of surveillance, dozens of phone records and social media messages, “We have determined that the alleged hate crime is a staged event.”
According to Theis, from a video, investigators identified two people of interest near the crime scene and linked them to a taxi that dropped them off, then to an Uber ride near the ordered pick-up taxi. by one of the Osundairo brothers.
When the siblings were arrested, they called in a lawyer, Theis said, but began to cooperate after the “Empire” actor appeared on Good Morning America to say that the footage released by police was of his attackers.
Theis said Smollett texted Bola Osundairo while he and his brother were in detention to express their support, saying he knew they had done nothing wrong.
But during cross-examination, Theis admitted that a security guard near the scene of the attack told investigators he saw a white man in a ski mask flee from the area. Theis also admitted that he was aware of an unverified report that Bola Osundairo may have assaulted someone on the “Empire” set for being gay.
Theis said he never questioned this accuser. The line of questioning raised objections from the prosecution.
Despite the case against Smollett, his older brother said he believed the facts would find out he had done nothing wrong.
“We have confidence in his legal team and look forward to people hearing the real facts in this case,” said Jojo Smollett. “It was incredibly painful for his family to see someone you love being accused of something they didn’t do.”
WATCH: Jussie Smollett case “has been incredibly painful”, says brother
Special Prosecutor Dan Webb said Smollett orchestrated a racist and homophobic attack on himself, with the help of two men, in 2019.
But the defense says the attack was not fake, that Smollett was injured in the incident and that the other two men involved were sophisticated criminals.
Smollett’s trial began on Monday, nearly three years after the former “Empire” actor reported he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago.
Smollett told police he was returning home early in the morning in January 2019 when two men recognized him and started hurling racial and homophobic slurs at him.
He said the men hit him, wrapped a noose around his neck and shouted “This is MAGA country”.
Weeks later, Smollett was accused of organizing the attack to advance his career and earn a higher salary. Police said he hired two brothers to pretend to attack him for $ 3,500.
RELATED: Jussie Smollett news: Chicago Police Release Investigation Files, Video of Alleged Staged Attack on “Empire” Actor
Twelve jurors and three substitutes were seated on Monday, made up of six men and six women, one of whom was black, as well as two substitutes.
The trial is expected to last around a week, and it’s unclear whether Smollett will take a stand in his own defense.
RELATED: Jussie Smollett Update: Special Prosecutor Finds “Abuse of Discretion” in Kim Foxx’s Handling of “Empire” Actor’s Case
Faces of Smollett six counts of disorderly conduct, a Class 4 felony punishable by up to three years in prison, but experts believe if Smollett were found guilty he would most likely be placed on probation.
He pleaded not guilty.
What to expect from Jussie Smollett’s trial
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright 2021 WLS-TV. All rights reserved.
Sources
2/ https://abc7chicago.com/jussie-smollett-lawyer-case-streeterville/11283904/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]