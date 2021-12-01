Hollywood Theater’s restored marquee returns to Gowanda | New

GOWANDA Much of the Gowanda community had something more to be thankful for this Thanksgiving when the iconic Hollywood Theater marquee returned on Wednesday after an extended absence.

As part of the ongoing restoration of the historic Gowandas Theater, the marquee was dismantled in December 2018 and transported to Eden, where its restoration would take place. According to the historical guidelines that govern the entire restoration of the theater, there was the requirement that everything look like the original.

While the marquee previously displayed messages and announcements of current attractions using large aluminum letters hung from metal rails, the renewed marquee features an LED display. The display is designed to replicate the look of old letters without the need to use a scale to physically change them.

As a series of delays hampered the return of the marquee, almost every conversation in the theater included questions about the return of the marquee. Ongoing delays have been further complicated by COVID-19 in 2020.

This year, there were also issues with getting sockets for the project from China, which extended the deadline. It appears that the factories that made the sockets were reused to make PPE and were slow to return to their original purpose.

A wave of excitement swept through the community of Gowanda on November 22 when someone took a photo of the marquee moving across a set. It turns out that that day he was moved to a warehouse in Angola for the final neon work that needed to be done as well as the final touches on the nose of the marquee.

The stage was set for the final return the day before Thanksgiving. The marquee finally entered Gowanda at 10:30 am on a tray provided by Gowandas Gernatt Asphalt Products. Gernatts also provided the escort vehicles.

The first attempt to lift the marquee off the stage encountered a problem. With the bottom of the marquee covered in lights, a special arrangement was used to transport it above the deck of the plateau. A metal structure called a chair, which looked more like an inverted table, was used.

The vertical chair posts are passed through four holes in the bottom of the marquee to the top of the marquee. When the marquee was first lifted, the front section posts were hung. This created a situation that delayed the eventual success of the elevator by just over an hour. The marquee was finally in place in the front of the theater shortly after 1 p.m.

With the marquee back in place, the integration process with its new in-building control system so that it can display messages again can begin. Although this is a complex process, the theater hopes to be able to complete this project in the not too distant future.

At that time, there will be an official ceremony as the marquee comes to life. Part of that will be the draw for the winners of the draw. The first tickets went on sale in June, but there are still around 100 tickets available for the draw with a $ 500 jackpot. Other prizes include a $ 250 gift card to Honks Grape & Grain and a $ 100 third prize. Remaining tickets are available from Honks as well as McCormacks Hardware, Jesses Home & Gifts or Brenda at Community Bank.