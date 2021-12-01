Introducing Dreamground, a powerful combination of Samsung technology and augmented reality where consumers can explore, create and play





As the world finds ways to safely open up to concerts, sporting events and other live experiences, Samsung is marking the moment by launching Dream, a live augmented reality experience that fosters creativity and exploration. Consumers want meaningful experiences that are right for them. Samsung, with the breadth and depth of its connected products and services, enables these experiences and more to bring the magic of human connection to life. Dreamground offers consumers both a and digital playground through a combination of physical structures, on-screen animation and custom AR features. The Dreamground experience is now available on Hollywood park in Los Angeles and the company’s flagship experiential store, Samsung 837, At New York. How to Explore, Create, and Play in Dreamground Visitors are invited to build an immersive digital world around them with persistent AR elements, throughout their mobile phones. To explore: At Hollywood Park and Samsung 837, there are sculptures and floating portals that let you explore immersive worlds around you through your smartphone. Search for Bubbloonland, Fluttering Forest, and Crystal Galaxy and see what other visitors have created in space before you. To create: Add your own virtual elements to the sculptures. Place and display interactive elements on any surface or draw in the air to create personalized floating creations. Collaborate and play: In both locations, visitors can place Dreamground AR elements around them, see creations left by others, or collaborate with other visitors in real time. These elements live in the Dreamground experience for up to 24 hours so you can leave something beautiful for others, making each experience unique and building on the creations of other visitors. Express and share: AR creatives and interactive face filters become unique content (photo and video) opportunities that visitors can share on social channels. Technology: Dreamground is also accessible via a 4K movie projected on the Samsung Infinity Display. Built for the future, the video board features the largest LED content playback system ever deployed. With nearly 80 million pixels spaced 8 millimeters from center to center, each panel can be programmed uniquely or congruent with statistics, live and / or animated content. In addition, the Dreamground experience offers portals exclusive to owners of Galaxy 5G devices on Verizon. These Galaxy 5G portals offer streaming 4K, 360 video and ultra-high fidelity augmented reality. The ability to explore and interact in high resolution and real-time showcases the power of 5G’s high bandwidth and low latency. The experience is now available for Android and iOS users. Go to Google play store to download the Android version of Dreamground created by Samsung, or visit www.samsung.com/dreamground. Guests visiting Dreamground at Hollywood Park and SoFi Stadium can go here for more information and opening hours, and those visiting the Samsung 837 can go here.

