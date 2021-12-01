Guide to West Hollywood by Drag Icon Monique Heart

Photo courtesy of PRYSM Management

Monique Heart is one of the most memorable drag queens in the history of RuPaul’s Drag race, having appeared on the 10th season shows and the fourth season of All stars. She’s also the queen who blessed us with some of the best pop culture catchphrases, including Facts Are Facts, Make You Feel Ooh Ah Ah, and Stunning, to name a few. Now, she’s bringing us her own guide to West Hollywood and Los Angeles, just in time to inspire a fabulous vacation getaway with your tribe. Heart moved to LA from Kansas City, Missouri, in February 2019; in October 2020, she moved to Palm Springs and today she continues to spend time in LA for work. Between her music, hosting (catching her on Amazon Musics Entrance), and running her own beauty business, she got to know the city and, more specifically, West Hollywood in a unique way. We caught up with Heart on a call where she told us how to experience West Hollywood, from where to have coffee at which bars are cashless to where to learn about queer history in LA and even where to suggest.

Eat Drink Verve roasters: This is where I go when I don’t want to go to Starbucks. They were open during the Covina. It was a lovely place just to hang out. They have a nice little patio where you can wait outside for your coffee and watch some cute people. thanks Mom: It’s a vegan-Mexican restaurant. Very fabulous. There is a mezcal bar, which I make one of my favorites. I went back there last night for dinner. You have to go, especially if you’re like me; I am a carnivore, but I try to be better. So if I can at least cut down on some of my meat intake, then I feel like I’m doing my part. The soy beef chorizo ​​and crab cakes were so good I didn’t know the difference. It’s a fabulous place to check out. Pure life: I love this Italian-vegan restaurant in Santa Monica. I think it was the first time I had mushrooms and it didn’t taste like mushroom and it tasted like meat. My manager would take me there.

Night life When I’m in town, I probably hang out with Assaad Yacoub. He’s the one who made my video for “Brown Cow Stunning” and he’s also just done the new video for Trixie Mattels. Hello. So I’m going out with him and Carti G, the drag queen. We will go to Beaches. They are usually not balls on the wall. I feel like I can breathe, you know what I mean? Rocco’s if i can have a little outdoor patio time. I am going to go to Abbey for happy hour. She will never disappoint you. I’ll go see Mayhem [Miller] on a Tuesday. Also RevolverIt’s a good time, but be aware that they don’t take fluids. So make sure your debit card and credit card are paid. Most people take cash out when they go to the bar, so it’s cashless. So you’re gonna be screwed. And before the dam, Fubar [temporarily closed], baby, this was the place. I really liked that it was a little dark hole in the wall and there weren’t a thousand and one people. Everyone was relaxing in their own atmosphere. It was also a little less, like, honey scene, which, it’s just not my energy.

Purchases Circus of books: This is the queer bookstore in Santa Monica. If you want to hear a great story about gay people in LA, they’ll tell you that too. the grove & Rodeo Drive: If you want good money management you can go to The Grove. If you’ve got some cash to throw away and you have somebody else’s name on it, then you can go to Rodeo Drive, or you can stop at Rodeo Drive, honey, and just buy the clearance, d ‘OK ? You can go get a vintage Chanel brooch, put it on a jacket, and then the whole thing is Chanel. Very that. Allee de la Santee: I get my eyelashes from Santee Alley. If we have people who are fashion people, you have to pick up fabrics, appliques, frames, sequins, ostrich feathers. You want to go to Santee Alley. Valentina Textile: That’s where I get all my tafeta from. I buy small sequined fabrics from Castle Fabrics.

Hotels The Chamberlain and W Hotel: Stay at the Chamberlain. She is very cute. I felt very candle light. I was like, ‘Whoa, girl.’ They have money. Stay at W. It’s really cute. The room is fabulous. The W makes you feel like Vegas is just huge. I don’t know if it was the weekend that I was there, but there was just a lot going on.

