This whole concept is dangerously outdated. Internationally renowned showcase Art Basel Miami Beach will close its last day this year with an exhibition curated by Cheetos featuring works of art made from the orange dust of its iconic popcornmeal snack, a residue formerly known as Cheetle. LL Cool Js lifestyle brand Rock the Bells co-presents the event alongside Cheetos, and collaborators are promoting it as one of the most anticipated events at Art Basel 2021 on the Seafair Mega Yacht. Five-Four-Bin Extravaganza Won’t Just Include Eight New Original Cheetle-Based Pieces By Street Artist Left-handed over there but five DJs, Cheetos-inspired activations, onboard activities and an open bar, all aboard the 220-foot, four-story yacht, according to the bizarre Normal looking Eventbrite page. His iconic scribbles are at the forefront of virtual creativity and have gained international recognition, Rock the Bells tweeted in promoting the Cheeto-using artist. The event is co-hosted by LL Cool J’s lifestyle brand, Rock the Bells. Courtesy of Rock The Bells Who said not to play with your food? an automated sounding voice told in another tweeted promotional clip. The event on Saturday, December 4 is free upon registration. A more exclusive party may follow, although it appears to be invitation-only. Quotes from employees at Cheetos’ parent company Frito-Lay are hilarious and barely delve into the possibilities of the highly meme-worthy event. The promotional material around the event is shockingly dry. Courtesy of Rock The Bells Over the years, fans have used Cheetos as inspiration for so many different things, from fashion and beauty to cooking and more, commented Jessica Spaulding, Senior Director of Marketing for Frito-Lay America. North. Food and wine reported. Now, we’re excited to see how Cheetle, the orange dust our fans proudly wear at their fingertips, comes to life at Art Basel through the insanely talented artwork of Lefty Out There. Of course, Twitter immediately poked fun at the corny project, comparing it to the Taped Banana of 2019, which ultimately sold for $ 120,000. “$ 120,000 banana: I’m the dumbest you’ve ever seen and I’m coming to Art Basel Cheetos: hold my beer”, tweeted a person. “How the hell did we get here with Cheetos?” ” added another.

