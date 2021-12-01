Entertainment
Grinch actor charms internet by complimenting female outline in viral video
The internet vanishes in front of a Grinch actor from Universal Orlando Resort who complimented a woman’s outline in a now-viral video.
The video was posted on TikTok last week by Alessa Dufresne (@thatdisgirl), who wrote: “The Grinch was cranky, but loved my makeup.” The post has since racked up over 16 million views and over 4 million likes.
Before complimenting Dufresne’s outline, the TikToker and Grinch actor shared a conversation that many commentators called “flirtatious.”
“Your outfit is chic,” Dufresne told The Grinch at the start of the video.
The actor asked Dufresne to repeat himself, telling him he thought she called his outfit “cheap”.
“[That] would be okay because I made this outfit myself, “he said.” It’s a DIY. “
The two talk about her outfit for a moment before Dufresne stops and says, “I just noticed something else, though.” At that, the Grinch rolls his eyes.
“We have the same eyelashes,” she said.
The actor is forced to stifle a laugh and asks, “Do we want to? Let me see, come here.”
He leans in to take a closer look at Dufresne’s eyelashes, but claims his are “fake”.
Laughing, the actor adds, “But you do a great job with the outline.”
The Grinch actor was out as part of Universal Orlando’s “Grinchmas” celebration. Click on Orlando reported that Seuss Landing, located at Islands of Adventure, has been transformed into the Whoville as part of the holiday celebration.
“The area will feature oversized candy canes, Christmas trees, wreaths and beautiful garlands. Guests will also be able to see the Whos spreading Christmas cheer across the country,” the station said.
Universal’s website also said other holiday activities will include a holiday parade that will end with the lighting of an 80-foot Christmas tree, as well as a lighted display on Hogwarts Castle.
According to the theme park’s website, the merriment will last until January 2.
Commentators couldn’t get enough of the actor, with many expressing that they developed a crush on him after watching the 32-second clip.
“HELP WHY IS IT HOT,” commented gianaxelena.
“The ‘Doooon us !?’ we’re 100% out of character, you hear the voice change so cute, ”Echo said.
“I’m so glad I opened the comments and [found] that I’m not the only one who finds it strangely attractive, ”wrote Monica Kim.
However, viewers were puzzled as to why they found the actor – who was dressed in a full Grinch costume – so attractive, so a few commentators offered their own explanations.
Tweason explained, “Proof that people find someone’s personality hot and don’t care about looks. He’s hot after breaking up his character because it sounded so genuine and cute.”
Over 73,000 TikTokers liked the comment in agreement.
“To anyone who wonders why they are drawn to him: this is real confidence,” added un.sliver.de.gris.
Sources
2/ https://www.newsweek.com/grinch-actor-charms-internet-complimenting-womans-contour-viral-video-1654579
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]