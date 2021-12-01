Grinch actor charms internet by complimenting female outline in viral video

The internet vanishes in front of a Grinch actor from Universal Orlando Resort who complimented a woman’s outline in a now-viral video.

The video was posted on TikTok last week by Alessa Dufresne (@thatdisgirl), who wrote: “The Grinch was cranky, but loved my makeup.” The post has since racked up over 16 million views and over 4 million likes.

Before complimenting Dufresne’s outline, the TikToker and Grinch actor shared a conversation that many commentators called “flirtatious.”

“Your outfit is chic,” Dufresne told The Grinch at the start of the video.

The actor asked Dufresne to repeat himself, telling him he thought she called his outfit “cheap”.

“[That] would be okay because I made this outfit myself, “he said.” It’s a DIY. “

The two talk about her outfit for a moment before Dufresne stops and says, “I just noticed something else, though.” At that, the Grinch rolls his eyes.

“We have the same eyelashes,” she said.

The actor is forced to stifle a laugh and asks, “Do we want to? Let me see, come here.”

He leans in to take a closer look at Dufresne’s eyelashes, but claims his are “fake”.

Laughing, the actor adds, “But you do a great job with the outline.”

The Grinch actor was out as part of Universal Orlando’s “Grinchmas” celebration. Click on Orlando reported that Seuss Landing, located at Islands of Adventure, has been transformed into the Whoville as part of the holiday celebration.

“The area will feature oversized candy canes, Christmas trees, wreaths and beautiful garlands. Guests will also be able to see the Whos spreading Christmas cheer across the country,” the station said.

Universal’s website also said other holiday activities will include a holiday parade that will end with the lighting of an 80-foot Christmas tree, as well as a lighted display on Hogwarts Castle.

According to the theme park’s website, the merriment will last until January 2.

Commentators couldn’t get enough of the actor, with many expressing that they developed a crush on him after watching the 32-second clip.

“HELP WHY IS IT HOT,” commented gianaxelena.

“The ‘Doooon us !?’ we’re 100% out of character, you hear the voice change so cute, ”Echo said.

“I’m so glad I opened the comments and [found] that I’m not the only one who finds it strangely attractive, ”wrote Monica Kim.

However, viewers were puzzled as to why they found the actor – who was dressed in a full Grinch costume – so attractive, so a few commentators offered their own explanations.

Tweason explained, “Proof that people find someone’s personality hot and don’t care about looks. He’s hot after breaking up his character because it sounded so genuine and cute.”

Over 73,000 TikTokers liked the comment in agreement.

“To anyone who wonders why they are drawn to him: this is real confidence,” added un.sliver.de.gris.