Carrie Takes On Dating Apps In New ‘And Just Like That’ Trailer





The ladies are back in action! Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York don their Manolos and are ready to face the Big Apple again. The highly anticipated “Sex and the City” spin-off “And Just Like That …” is finally released on December 9 and a a new trailer is out Tuesday to catch up with the fans. The nearly two-minute teaser shows a variety of fun scenes in which the former cast take to the streets of Manhattan while rocking designer labels. “The longer I live, the more I find that if you have good friends in your area, anything is possible,” Carrie says in the clip as host of a new podcast. One photo showed Mr. Big sweating while training on a Peloton-type bike. Another had Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda enjoying a wonderful picnic in the park while laughing and chatting like the good old days. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprise their roles as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte. Returning stars of the 1998 original series also include Chris Noth as Mr Big, the late Willie Garson as Stanford Blatch, Mario Cantone as Marentino, Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt and David Eigenberg as Steve Brady. The latest member of the Fab Foursome, sex guru and goddess Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall in the mother series and the following two films, will not be joining the cast. The new show reportedly explains Samantha’s absence by moving her to London after she got into a fight with Carrie, the Daily Mail reported. Mr. Big exercises on Peloton bike in HBO Max’s “And Just Like That …” Trailer HBO Newcomers to the cast are Sara Ramrez, Sarita Choudhury and Nicole Ari Parker. Ramrez, who identifies as non-binary, was at the center of several scenes in the trailer, including one in which their character, Che Diaz, talks with Carrie about self-pleasure on their podcast. SJP’s Carrie Bradshaw saw the podcast recording in the new trailer. HBO “What about you, Carrie?” have you ever masturbated in a public place? Diaz asks. “Not since Barney closed!” Carrie is joking. And when it comes to meetings, there are still a lot. In the teaser, Carrie asks Choudhury’s character Seema Patel how many dating apps she uses. Of course, there was an enviable fashion. HBO “I’m just waiting for someone to create a dating site called ‘This is the man you were looking for, Seema’,” Patel de Choudhury retorts. “There will always be roads not taken,” Miranda told another friend at dinner. “You can have it all. It’s just really hard. In another scene, Ramrez’s character performs a live stand-up on stage with the women watching the audience. “If you’re not happy with who you are, then get out of this box and change!” ” she says. The teaser also showed Charlotte and Harry’s adult daughters, Lily and Rose. “And after just like that, after all these years and all the changes, you’re still… you,” Carrie says at the end of the clip. The 10-episode series will launch its first two episodes on HBO Max, with the Season 1 finale airing in February 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/11/30/carrie-takes-on-dating-apps-in-new-and-just-like-that-trailer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos