Bollywood stars you probably didn’t know starred in Pakistani movies





Bollywood stars have a lot of fans all over the world. The Hindi film industry is doing very well all over the world. When relations between India and Pakistan were good, there were many Bollywood stars who worked in each other’s industry. Pakistani actors have often been seen working in Bollywood. But very few people know that many Bollywood stars have also worked in the Pakistani film industry. Here is the list of Bollywood stars who have acted in Pakistani movies: OM PURI the late legendary actor Om Puri has shot several films in Pakistan. He was seen in the movie Actor in Law in 2016. For having worked in Pakistani films, he was strongly criticized but despite this, he always spoke of peace between the two countries. NASERUDDIN SHAH Legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah who has starred in many Bollywood superhits like Wednesday and Ishqiya has also directed two Khuda Ke Liye films with Fawad Khan, Iman Ali and Shaan Shahid in 2007 and Zinda Bhaag with Amna Ilyas and Khurram Patras in 2013. NEHA DHUPIA Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia made her Pakistani debut with a song in the Lollywood film Kabhi Pyaar Na Karna. Zara Sheikh, Veena Malik and Moammar Rana play the main roles in this film. SHWETA TIWARI Kasautii star Zindagi Kay and Bigg Boss 4 winner Shweta Tiwari directed a Pakistani romantic action film Sultanate which was released in 2014. Shweta played the role of Pari in this film. KIRRON KHER wife of actor Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher made a Pakistani film titled Kamosh Pani in 2003 which won several international awards including Best Actress in Kirron Kher at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland. VINOD KHANNA Veteran Indian actor Vinod Khanna first starred in Lollywood in the movie Godfather: The Legend Continues and starred in which was a remake of the famous Hollywood movie. The film was directed by Hriday Shetty and Khanna and was released in Pakistan in 2007. HRISHITAA BHATT a Bollywood actress also appeared in the Pakistani film Godfather: The Legend Continues, which also stars Vinod Khanna in the lead role. ARBAAZ KHAN In Godfather: The Legend Continues, many Indian stars have performed and Arbaaz Khan is one of them who played the role of Shakir Khan in this movie. AMRITA ARORA sister of Malaika Arora who has starred in several Bollywood movies is another actress who has appeared in the Lollywood movie Godfather: The Legend Continues. KIM CHARMA an actress from Mohabbatein also worked in The Godfather of Lollywood.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailytimes.com.pk/848565/bollywood-stars-you-probably-didnt-know-acted-in-pakistani-films/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos