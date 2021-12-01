Daily virus jump in South Korea exceeds 5,000 for the first time





SEOUL, South Korea (AP) South Korea’s daily leap in coronavirus infections topped 5,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic, as an increase due to the delta has also pushed hospitalizations and deaths at record levels. With the spread threatening to overwhelm hospital capacity, health experts have called on authorities to reimpose stricter social distancing rules that were relaxed last month to lessen the impact of the pandemic on the economy. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said most of the 5,123 new cases reported on Wednesday were from the capital Seoul and its surrounding metropolitan area, where officials earlier said more than 80 percent of the units in Intensive care units designated for COVID-19 patients were already busy. More than 720 patients infected with the virus were in serious or critical condition, also setting a new record. The death toll in the country has reached 3,658 after seeing between 30 and 50 deaths per day in recent weeks. The KDCA also said health workers were performing genetic sequencing tests on a couple who arrived from Nigeria to determine if they had been infected with the new variant of the omicron coronavirus. The country has yet to confirm a case of omicron, which is considered potentially more infectious than previous strains of the virus. The government relaxed social distancing rules in early November and fully reopened schools from November 22, which officials described as the first steps towards restoring some normalcy before the pandemic. By allowing larger social gatherings and longer indoor dining times, officials hoped that improving immunization rates across the country would help reduce hospitalizations and deaths even as the virus continues to spread. However, health workers are now grappling with an increase in severe cases and deaths among people 60 years and older, who either rejected the vaccines or whose immunities waned after being vaccinated early in the course. mass vaccination campaign that started in February. The spread has forced the government to take further steps to ease social distancing, but officials have so far resisted calls to reinstate stricter assembly rules, citing economic concerns and the fatigue and frustration people face. extended restrictions on viruses. We cannot go back in time by undoing our efforts to gradually restore normal life, President Moon Jae-in said at a meeting on the virus on Monday. Instead, authorities are scrambling to speed up the administration of booster injections and have managed the sharing of hospital capacity between the greater Seoul area and other areas with smaller outbreaks to prevent hospital systems from collapsing. submerged. Officials also said they will revamp medical responses so that most mild cases are treated at home. The Korean Federation of Medical Activist Groups for Health Rights, which represents doctors and health workers, issued a statement criticizing the government for putting lives at risk with its ill-prepared policies to restore normalcy. He said the government should reinstate stricter social distancing rules and buy more beds in private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment. While the government says it will focus on increasing vaccination rates, this cannot be an immediate solution to the current crisis as it would take time for improved vaccination rates to take effect, said the group. Saying that home treatment will be standard (for mild cases) is just one way to rationalize the current situation where a shortage of hospital beds has forced many patients with the virus to wait at home. It is essentially a declaration of discontinuation of treatment.

