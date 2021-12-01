When Priyanka Chopra cried inconsolably while filming Jai Gangaajal, she repeatedly apologized to Manav Kaul. Watch | Bollywood





Actress Priyanka Chopra started to cry and was inconsolable during the filming of Jai Gangaajal after accidentally kicking co-star Manav Kaul. In an old interview, Manav said he had to stop filming for an hour and console Priyanka. Jai Gangaajal (2016) is a thriller film directed by Prakash Jha. It is a sequel to Gangaajal (2003). Besides Priyanka Chopra and Manav Kaul, the film also starred Rahul Bhat and Queen Harish. In an interview with Bollywood Life, Manav said, “We were doing this fight scene, me and Priyanka. She was in a harness and she was supposed to get up and kick me. So she kicked me. kicked to the throat by mistake. Yeah! That was good because when you do an action scene, you know something can go wrong, you can hurt yourself. “ He added: “So after that she came to me and asked me ‘Did you hurt yourself?’ and I was like no-no it’s okay and she started crying. And she started crying so much that I had to drop everything, stop filming for about an hour and console her. She just kept on going. not to say that I know I hurt you, that’s Not true. “ A video also appeared online last year in which Priyanka was seen wiping away tears as Manav tried to calm her down. She also held her ears and apologized to him. Priyanka starred in Jai Gangaajal two years before she married singer Nick Jonas. The couple got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 1-2, 2018. Recently, rumors of their split emerged after fans and subscribers noticed that Priyanka, who bears the surname of Chopra-Jonas, changed her name on her social media to her first name. However, the couple shared some limp posts with each other on Instagram. They also attended the 2021 British Fashion Awards in London earlier this week. At Thanksgiving, Priyanka shared a photo with Nick on Instagram. She captioned the post, “So much to be thankful for. Friends, family … I love you @nickjonas Happy Thanksgiving everyone celebrating.” Sharing the same photo, he wrote: “Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Thanks to you @priyankachopra.” Read also | Nick Jonas reacts as the fan calls out Priyanka Chopra’s name and tells her “I love you”. To concern Meanwhile, Priyanka has several projects in the works such as Text For You, The Matrix Resurrections, and the Citadel drama series. She is also part of Jee Le Zaraa by Farhan Akhtar with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

