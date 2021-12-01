Actor Steve Martin poked fun at ’90s California in LA Story. Do the jokes hold up 30 years later?





When actor Steve Martin was 10, he cycled from his Garden Grove home to the newly opened Disneyland in Anaheim, where he sold guides to tourists. It changed my life and brought me into the entertainment world, he says. Now 76 years old, Martin is still immersed in this world as a comedian, actor, writer and banjo player. This year he co-created and starred in the Hulu comedy series, Only the murders in the building. This year also marks a special anniversary for Martin and LA itself. Three decades ago, the satirical romantic comedy film, LA Story, hit theaters. In it, a wacky meteorologist (played by Martin) tries to win the heart of an English journalist (played by Victoria Tennant, Martin’s wife at the time), who struggles to make sense of the early days. 1990s in Los Angeles. The movie pokes fun at some of the stereotypes of LA that we know and love most of all: permanently sunny days, earthquakes that don’t seem to confuse anyone, and beautiful, shallow people obsessed with fitness. Once, I was on a plane from New York to LA, and I sat next to a woman who was very smartly dressed. And we talked a little. And she was very arrogant about California. And she said to me: Do you know what they’re doing in Los Angeles now? They dip their bread in olive oil. He’s laughing. I don’t think that’s more true for the view of New Yorkers in California. I never hear that again. But I think it was a long time ago. The film also touches on magical realism inspired by LA itself. I remember driving on the freeway, and they were putting up these freeway signs that could speak to you. I was trying to be creative during this time and I thought to myself: what if they talk to me and only talk to me? he remembers. LA takes some getting used to for people on the outside, he notes. It’s kind of like taking a normal city and then stretching it. This is not a criticism, he notes, but a sort of opportunity. Do you know those shows where you can choose your own ending? Well, in LA you can choose your own city, he says. You can connect Santa Monica to the city of your choice. You can connect the beach to Pasadena and this is your city. You are going to have five stops and this will be your city. You can make Melrose part of your city, not Olympic. Martin hasn’t watched LA Story since its inception 30 years ago. He doesn’t like to watch his movies again because he says he always notices something he wished he had done differently. He doesn’t know if the film holds up. I was surprised you called.

