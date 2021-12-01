Sebastin Boscn, actor of Pasin de Faucons, dies of stomach cancer





The actor Sebastin Boscn, made popular by the soap opera Pasin de Gavilanes, He died at the age of 41 after a long illness. Yesterday, Monday, family and friends bid farewell to Boscn during a funeral held at the Jardines Montesacro cemetery, in the municipality of Itag (Colombia). The actor’s death came amid the uproar over the announcement of a second season ofPasin de Gavilanes. Sébastien Boscn died last weekend at the age of 41 from stomach cancer from which he had suffered for a long time. Journalist Carlos Ochoa, a close friend of the performer, posted an image on his Instagram account as a farewell, admitting to being in shock after hearing the news. “Your departure hurts my soul. Thank you, my friend, for so many unforgettable characters. It seems incredible to say that. Rest in peace, Sebastian,” Ochoa wrote on his social media. The actor’s family later confirmed his death. Sebastan Boscn was known for his role as Leandro Santos, the nephew of Calixto and Raquel and close friend of Scar Reyes, in the series. The passion of the falcons. Leandro was still in his fashion store, where most of his intrigues took place. One of the big moments the actor had on the soap opera was when he tried to marry Jimena Elizondo out of convenience. This news comes just as the return of The passion of the falcons after 18 years. The original cast had started filming the second season of the popular soap opera without the actor. In fact, Sebastián Boscn himself recently said that while the store he had in fiction appeared with a certain lead, they hadn’t counted on it for this second season. His former colleagues on the famous telenovela also echoed the sad news and bid him farewell on social media. Among them, Paola Rey, Michel Brown, who wrote a “fly high, Sebastin dear” in their networks, Juan Alfonso Baptista who uploaded a video on Instagram with the words “thank you for your beloved Sebastin”, and Natasha Klaus, who posted a few moments they shared together while filming the series. Sebastin Boscn started his acting career in 2002 with a role in the telenovela Revenge. And he also worked on series like The real Rodrigo Leal, Montecristo, Madre Luna or Doa Barbara. His last roles were in 2019 in such fictions as Beyond Time, General Naranjo and El Grange. But above all, audiences will remember his character of Leandro Santos in Passion of the falcons.

