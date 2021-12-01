Entertainment
Investigators Track Ammunition While Shooting Deadly Movie | Entertainment
SANTA FE, NM (AP) Authorities on Tuesday searched for new leads on possible sources of live ammunition involved in actor Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a western in New Brunswick. Mexico, as they searched the premises of an Albuquerque-based gun and ammunition supplier.
The search came after a gun and ammunition supplier to the ill-fated film production for Rust told investigators he may have known where the live ammunition came from, describing the ammunition it was carrying. he had received from a friend in the past which had been reloaded “by assembly from parts.”
A gun fired by Baldwin during a Rust rehearsal on October 21 killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and left a projectile lodged in director Joel Souza’s shoulder, for doctors to remove later. Baldwin learned the gun was cold and did not have live ammunition, investigators said.
Seth Kenney and his company PDQ Arm & Prop supplied ammo and movie prop guns to the Rust production. Kenney told a detective on Oct. 29 that a few years ago he received reloaded ammo from a friend, ”and the ammo stood out in his memory because of a company logo in the form of star, according to a Santa Fe County affidavit. Sheriff’s office conducting the investigation.
Kenney could not be reached independently for comment. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office declined to elaborate on the details of the search warrant.
Investigators first found 500 rounds on the film set on the outskirts of Santa Fe, a mix of blank bullets, dummy bullets and what appeared to be live bullets. Industry experts have said live rounds should never be on the set.
Investigators described a certain complacency in the way guns were handled on set where Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a director of photography and injured another. They said it was too early to determine whether charges would be laid, amid independent civil lawsuits over responsibility in the fatal shooting.
Tuesday’s search warrant affidavit contains new details about the handling and loading of the gun that killed Hutchins before it was handed over to Baldwin by a deputy warden.
Investigators say the film’s gunsmith, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, loaded the gun with five dummy bullets on October 21, but struggled to add a sixth bullet before lunch break, when the gun was locked in a truck . The last turn was added after lunch when the weapon was cleaned.
Gutierrez Reed “said the guns were checked on set, but she didn’t really check it too much” (the gun) because she was locked up during lunch, new affidavit says .
Another member of the film crew, the prop master for Rust, told investigators ammunition was purchased from at least three sources for production.
Jason Bowles, an attorney for Gutierrez Reed, called the search for evidence in Albuquerque a big step forward in determining the source of the ammunition on the set of Rust.
Investigators also described conversations with Gutierrez Reed’s sniper and film consultant father, Thell Reed, who is not on Rust’s attendee list.
Thell Reed said that prior to Rust’s production, he provided Kenney with a box of live ammunition, during a marksmanship training session for movie actors. Reed said Kenney brought a box of this ammo back to New Mexico.
After the shoot, the props master on set rocked a box of dummy balls on the set for their characteristic rattle and said they didn’t make any noise, possibly indicating live bullets.
