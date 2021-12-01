CPD Detective Takes Position, Says Brothers Told How ‘Empire’ Star Staged Hoax

Two brothers arrested for an alleged attack on Jussie smollett told Chicago police how the former “Empire” actor orchestrated the hoax, texting them to meet him “at the bottom,” paying for supplies and holding a “run” through the center -City of Chicago, the lead investigator said Tuesday.

Speaking as prosecutors begin their trial against Smollett, former Chicago Police Detective Michael Theis said he initially viewed the actor as a victim of a homophobic and racist attack and that police had “absolutely not rushed” to judge, as Smollett’s defense attorney claimed during opening statements Monday.

Theis said about two dozen detectives had racked up some 3,000 hours on what they believed to be a “horrific hate crime” in January 2019. He said they were excited when they were able to follow the moves. of two alleged assailants using surveillance video, a cell phone and carpool tapes. .

“The crime was a hate crime, a horrible hate crime,” Theis said, noting that Smollett reported that his attackers put a noose around his neck and poured bleach on him. He said the case had become national and international news and “everyone from the mayor to the end wanted to know what happened”, a reference to then-mayor Rahm Emanuel .

Smollett is charged with the disorderly conduct offense for doing what prosecutors say was a false police report on the alleged attack. The Class 4 felony carries a jail term of up to three years, but experts have said if Smollett is found guilty he would likely be placed on probation and possibly ordered to do house work. general interest.

After police arrested Abimbola and Olabingo Osundairo – brothers who also worked on the set of “Empire” – as they returned to Chicago from Nigeria, the men said Smollett wanted to organize the attack because he was not happy with the way the TV studio handled the hate mail the actor received, Theis said. He said investigators verified the brothers’ account, including that the actor picked them up a few days before the attack and drove them to the downtown area where he lived and spoke about what would happen, and corroborated their version of events using GPS, cell phone recordings. and video evidence. Police found no case where they concluded the men were lying, he added.

Jurors were shown surveillance footage of the brothers buying supplies, including a red hat that they told police Smollett wanted them to wear to look like supporters of then-President Donald Trump, and a piece of clothesline later shaped into the noose.

“At the end of the investigation, we determined that the alleged hate crime was in fact a staged event,” Theis said, and the Osundairo brothers were released.

Defense attorney Nenye Uche said in his opening remarks Monday that the brothers attacked Smollett because they didn’t like him and that a check for $ 3,500 the actor paid them was intended for training so that he can prepare for an upcoming clip. Uche also suggested that a third assailant was involved and told jurors there was not a “shred” of physical and forensic evidence linking Smollett to the crimes alleged by prosecutors.

“Jussie Smollett is a real victim,” Uche said.

The brothers will speak but it is not known if Smollett will testify.

Uche described the brothers as unreliable, saying their story had changed unlike Smollett’s, and that when police searched their home they found heroin and guns.

“They’re going to lie to you in your face,” Uche told the jury.

Outside the courtroom on Tuesday, Smollett’s brother said it had been “incredibly painful” for the family to watch Smollett be accused of something he “didn’t do.”

“We have confidence in his legal team and look forward to people hearing the real facts of this case,” said Jojo Smollett.

Special Prosecutor Dan Webb told jurors on Monday that Smollett told police he was attacked by Trump supporters, stir up political divisions at national scale.

“When he reported the bogus hate crime, it was a real crime,” Webb said.

Webb said Smollett believes the TV studio doesn’t take the hate messages it receives seriously. Police have not determined who wrote the letter, which included a drawing of a snowman hanging from a tree and “MAGA,” a reference to Trump’s Make America Great Again campaign slogan. Webb said Smollett told the brothers to shout racist and homophobic slurs and “MAGA” during the staged attack.

Uche countered that Smollett refused additional security when the studio offered it, and he told jurors there was not a “shred” of physical and forensic evidence linking Smollett to the prosecutors’ claims.

Uche also suggested that a third striker was involved. Buried in nearly 500 pages of Chicago Police Department reports is a statement from a local who says he saw a white man with “reddish brown hair” who appeared to be expecting someone that night. She told a detective that when the man turned away from her, she “could see what appeared to be a rope hanging under her jacket.”

His comments could support Smollett’s claim that his attackers draped a makeshift noose around his neck. Additionally, if she testifies that the man was white, it would confirm Smollett’s claims – widely ridiculed because the brothers are black – that he saw pale or white skin around the eyes of one of his masked attackers. .

Twelve jurors and two deputies were sworn in on Monday to hear the case, which Judge James Linn expects to last about a week.