Navajo Police Chief to take office as Bloomfield Police Chief next year

Navajo Police Chief PhillipFrancisco will be Bloomfield’s new police chief.

The position at Bloomfield became available when former Police Chief David Karst retired at the end of August.

Francisco is expected to stay with the Navajo Police until the end of the year and start in Bloomfield on January 4.

FARMINGTON The Chief of the Navajo Police Department has announced that he will be stepping down for the Bloomfield Police Chief position, which became vacant earlier this year.

The current deputy chief of the tribal police department will take the reins of law enforcement in 2022.

Navajo Police Chief PhillipFrancisco will return to the town where he attended elementary school and where his grandfather coached high school football.

Francisco spoke to the Daily Times ahead of the publication of the official announcement from the office of the President and Vice President of the Navajo Nation.

He took up the post with the Navajo Police Department in August 2016, after approximately 17 years in law enforcement, including time spent with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Aztec and Farmington Police Departments.

Francisco is the first tribal police chief since the post was vacated in 2008.

He told the Daily Times he knew he would eventually return to a law enforcement agency in New Mexico in order to earn his full state retirement.

The position in Bloomfield became available when former police chief David Karstre retired at the end of August.

So this one came up and it turned out to be something that was close to home, Francisco said.

Francisco said he grew up in Bloomfield while in elementary school, when his parents graduated from Bloomfield High School and his grandfather coached football for Bloomfield High.

It’s a smaller department, there’s not so much bureaucracy, a lot more support, easier to navigate, Francisco said.

Francisco is expected to stay with the Navajo Police until the end of the year and start in Bloomfield on January 4.

Bloomfield Mayor Cynthia Atencio welcomes Francisco as he has a lot of knowledge and experience to bring to the community.

I believe that with his leadership and his personality, the transition will be smooth for our department. I look forward to working together, ”Atencio said in a statement.

Francisco was one of 17 candidates who applied for the job and one of three finalists who were interviewed by a series of panels on November 17, said George Duncan, director of Bloomfield City.

The Navajo Police Chief mentioned some of the hardships he has faced over the past five years working for the tribe, describing the agency as being in a very dysfunctional state when he got on board.

He believes that the bureaucracy and bureaucracy of the government has really slowed down progress, including the hiring of people and the spending of the money allocated to the agency.

Going forward, he believes the Navajo Police Department could benefit from operating as its own entity similar to the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority. This would give the tribal police its own human resources, its own procurement and finance department, and more.

Francisco believes he is leaving the agency in a good position for Deputy Navajo Police Chief Daryl Noonto to take over as the new police chief.

I think I’ve moved the department to a point where they’re pointing in the right direction, Francisco said. I provided some of the groundwork to move them forward into the future, like the police academy.

He said he really enjoys working with everyone in the department, describing them as the hardest working people he has worked with.

Joshua Kellogg covers the latest news for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or by email at [email protected].

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e