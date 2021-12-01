Entertainment, Relationships & Life in the Metaverse – Film Daily

As with life, things relating to metaverse are complicated at best. There is no doubt that this new frontier will help us connect, be entertained and earn money for some of us in new ways. It might even help some find true love.

But what is less clear is the big picture. Where is the metaverse going, what do we need to do to prepare and what are its dangers? To help unbox some of this I sat down with Dating group KJ Strategy Director Dhaliwal.

Those new to Dating Group, it is now one of the world’s largest social discovery companies, with an expected annual revenue of $ 300 million and over 33 different platforms that help people connect. in the whole world.

Their mission is to help people connect online, so it makes sense that they have their finger right on the pulse of something like the Metaverse. But before you get to that, you first need to understand what social discovery is.

What is social discovery?

“Social discovery is about people connecting around common interests, such as dating, games, music or travel, and creating deeply personal, long-term, non-ephemeral interactions,” said KJ Dhaliwal, Director of Strategy at Dating Group.

“Although many say it, the major social media platforms today are not in the realm of social discovery. Most of the interactions on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and the like are between people who don’t really want to spend a lot of time together online.

In other words, social media is all about following people or getting followers, where interactions are usually short and shallow. Take, for example, the comment thread in a Reddit post. It’s here one minute, then buried in a sea of ​​opinions the next.

But according to Dhaliwal, social discovery is about something deeper. “Social discovery is about building networks of trust where users connect based on similar interests,” added Dhaliwal.

“People come together and explore together. As such, developing affinity networks while preserving user privacy is paramount for the success of social discovery. And that goes against what most social media platforms value.

As we’ve seen with Facebook and others, your privacy is of no value to them – it all depends on what they can squeeze out of you and push you. In this sense, social media controls the discovery process, while social discovery allows it to be done more naturally.

How does social discovery work?

Dhaliwal explained that Having a large user base that you know intimately is the key to success in the social discovery industry. This is because people are inherently unwilling to socialize with random strangers.

It is therefore up to the social discovery company to identify the fundamental motivations of its users, helping to set up interaction opportunities according to their needs and desires.

“People looking for a romantic relationship, someone to play games or travel with, are not served by traditional social networks because someone’s immediate social circle does not necessarily contain people interested in the activities that users want to participate in “, explained Dhaliwal.

And with that, social discovery businesses provide people with an environment for interaction that matches their needs. Whether it’s finding a new relationship or someone to play chess with, Social Discovery Companies facilitate personal interactions that satisfy users’ desire to meet others with similar interests.

And the metaverse?

As we dive deeper into the metaverse, it will become clear why the distinction between social media and social discovery is so important. And when it comes to the metaverse, there are three things Dhaliwal says people should know.

First of all, it’s not a fad.

“This is the culmination of our efforts as technologists to date,” said Dhaliwal. “Every new advancement and technological innovation has brought us to this point. Now it is all about consumer adoption, which will increase in the years to come.

Second, we can’t let the likes of Meta control what the Metaverse will be. Otherwise, it will just be more of the same, delivered differently.

“Similar to what Google has done with the Internet, Facebook will do to the metaverse,” added Dhaliwal. “It is up to business leaders and consumers to determine what this new frontier will be and how it will work. People need to educate themselves and take an active role in the development of the metaverse.

And finally, the metaverse will be the ultimate destination for social discovery.

“Our digital selves will be unleashed in ways never imagined before,” explained Dhaliwal. “And we will be able to interact with others in ways never before imagined.”

As for the direction taken by Dating Group, Dhaliwal explained: “We’re going to use the same systems and principles we used in social discovery to connect people around broader interests. And yes, the metaverse is high on our priority list.

For content creators, educators, game developers, entrepreneurs, advertisers and more, the sky is truly the limit in the metaverse.

“Everything that happens on the internet, and more, will happen in the metaverse,” added Dhaliwal. “It will be a digitally inspired version of what we experience on Earth, but without terrestrial limitations.”

But to get there, we must first agree on what the gateway to the Metaverse will be. And it’s a space race between Meta and the others to create that gateway, and that’s why those early days are so important.

Why should consumers be excited about this?

On the contrary, the pandemic has given us a little taste of what is possible when it comes to our digital lives. Entire companies have come to realize that physical boundaries and traditional offices are archaic constructions for many industries.

Digital nomads, telehealth professionals, coaches, consultants and creators are just some of the people who are finding new freedoms through digital transformation. The Metaverse will take this to new heights.

“The Metaverse offers immense potential to revolutionize the way we live and the way we communicate, do business and play,” says Dhaliwal.

“One of the main benefits of the metaverse is presence, which is the feeling that you are physically engaging with places and people instead of looking at them through a window. For example, gathering your colleagues around a virtual table will feel more natural to you than, say, Zoom. “

The metaverse is an open frontier, which makes it extremely exciting for entrepreneurs and consumers alike. But it remains conceptual and the race has only just begun. And that’s why now is the time for more people to understand it, contribute to it, and guide its growth.