Will Ahan Shetty’s “Tadap” break free from the typical tropes of Bollywood heroes?
Bollywood Newbie Ahan Shetty’s Next Movie Tadap was made under difficult circumstances. With production halted for 10 months due to Covid-19 restrictions, the rest of the film was ultimately completed under strict safety protocols, including daily Covid testing for its cast and crew.
Another time our set was completely flooded, “says Shetty. The National. “Obviously I was very anxious. The industry was suffering. We didn’t know what the future held. Neither of us knew what to expect.”
The actor, 25, looks visibly relieved. As the son of former Bollywood action star Suneil Shetty, he should know that indefinite delays can sometimes lead to films being suspended altogether.
Bollywood annals are littered with big budget and highly anticipated films with much bigger stars who gave its creators sleepless nights when audiences lost interest. Think Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor’s 2017 movie Jagga jasoos, or the 2010 film by Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor Milenge Milenge, or the years 2002 Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam with Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.
Plus, if you’re remaking an already controversial movie, it’s a real roll of the dice.
Tadap is the official Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu movie RX100, and promoted in the same way as a romantic action drama. Even if you haven’t seen the original, take a look at TadapThe trailer will convince you of the action and drama part of its display. It’s the romantic part that makes things a little hairy.
The titled heroes of Bollywood
The two Tadap and RX100 revolve around the passionate and all-consuming love between her main pair. But they are forced to go their separate ways, followed by the hero’s “shocking” realization that the heroine never really liked him.
It’s no secret that Bollywood has a controversial relationship with the idea of men’s rights to the women they covet. In recent years, especially in the post #MeToo world, Bollywood, like Hollywood, has had to introspect and reluctantly accept its role in normalizing, if not celebrating, the blatantly abusive behavior of its male protagonists under the guise of passion and love.
We’ve seen an endless parade of heroes trampling on the agency of the women they claim to care for, as in the case of the deeply problematic and misogynistic Telugu film. Arjun reddy and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh |. Other times like a confused discomfort as in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, where the male constantly and exhaustingly leads attempts at negotiation, the female leads to the refusal to return her love.
In all these movies he was asked to pity him, understand his pain, sympathize with him, not with the woman trapped under the weight of the feelings of a man and a baby. And this is what lies at the heart of the cultural controversy surrounding the Bollywood portrayal of despised men.
Made Tadap deserve to be dismissed as belonging to Kabir Singh |silk? Well, find out soon enough. For now, we have to take Sutarias at his word, convinced that she is, it’s not something Tadap must worry.
I really believe we are raising the bar with Tadap. We don’t often get to see injured men find an honest outlet in the movies, ”she says. “I think we have overturned many assumptions about the emotions and motivations of men and women in Tadap. Women are not always models of virtue. Men are not always the aggressors and the traitors. I found this break with the norm difficult.
“At first I was afraid, to be honest, to take on a role where the woman is responsible for the betrayal in whatever form that might come up. But I did my best. Let’s see how the audience looks. receives it now.
Like its predecessor, Tadap was heavily promoted as a different film. That’s the official party line anyway.
During this interview, Shetty and Sutaria made a point of repeating it several times.
I signed the movie because of the difference between my character and the story, says Shetty.
We weren’t used to seeing love that way, adds Sutaria.
Read more
Shetty is also quick to point out that he and Sutaria enjoyed a great deal of creative freedom during the process.
While the character arcs are more or less the same, Milan [Lutharia, the director] gave Tara and I complete freedom over what we wanted to do with the characters. There were certain emotions that we could play with as actors. We didn’t want to emulate the actors from the original, he says.
Tadap will be released in UAE cinemas on Thursday
Update: December 1, 2021, 5:32 a.m.
