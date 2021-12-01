Death of Sebastin Boscn, actor of “Pasin de Gavilanes”





The November 29, 2021 Death of Sébastien Bosca in Medelln, known for his roles in ‘Pasin de Gavilanes’ and ‘The Queen of the South’. The actor had long suffered from a long illness that ended at the age of 41. It was Carlos Ochoa, journalist and close friend of Sebastian, who announced the sad news of his death via social networks. “Your departure hurts my soul. Thank you my friend for so many unforgettable characters. It seems incredible to say that. Rest in peace Sebastian, I’m in shock,” I wrote. Sébastien Boscn suffered for years stomach cancer who ultimately ended his life. His family indicated that the funeral would be held on the same day in the chapel of the Jardines Montesacro cemetery, in the municipality of Itag (Antioquia, Colombia). Sébastien Boscn himself has stated that he will not be recording the second season of ‘Pasin de Gavilanes’, the return of the telenovela after years, although some filtered images of what his company suggest that it might appear in a chapter. . Sebastin Boscn started to take his first steps in the world of interpretation in 2002 in the telenovela ‘La Venganza’ where he brought the character of Marco Tulio Valerugo to life. But the actor has been present in other Latin blockbusters such as ‘La Ley del Corazn’, ‘Block of Search’, ‘El Estilista’, ‘Tres Canes’, ‘La Reina del Sur’, ‘Final Time’, ‘Sin sinnos non there is paradise’ … And of course, in the most mythical ‘Pasin de Gavilanes’ where he played the role of Leandro Zapata amigontimo by Reyes scar. He had a business called the Fashion Center and he tried to marry Jimena Elizondo in a marriage of convenience. Some of his companions from Pasin de Gavilanes alongside Sébastien Boscn:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.elperiodico.com/es/cuore/famosos/muere-pasion-gavilanes-actor-sebastian-boscan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos