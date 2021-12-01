Jussie Smollett’s lawyer questions police officer over evidence found by Post reporter





CHICAGO The defense at Jussie Smolletts’ trial on Tuesday grilled a city police detective over key evidence that was recovered by a Post reporter. A bottle of hot sauce with a smell of bleach was found by the reporter more than a week after an alleged attack on January 29, 2019, where the Empire star claimed two men splashed it with the chemical product and had hurled racist and homophobic slurs at him. Smolletts attorney Nenye Uche asked City Police Detective Michael Theis, one of the lead investigators in the case, whether a bottle of hot sauce was used to contain the bleach. The detective answered yes, then replied that the police had not found the evidence. It was an investigation that you took seriously, wasn’t it? said Uche. Yes, Theis replied. Did a journalist find it? Uche asked. Yes, replied the detective. A bottle of hot sauce with a smell of bleach was found by the reporter more than a week after an alleged attack on January 29, 2019. GNMiller / NYPost The prosecution objected to follow-up questions as to whether the Post reporter was yelled at when she informed the Chicago cops and whether officers were upset that she had found the bottle. “The reporter found the bottle because no one looked for it! Uche said, raising another objection. Justice James Linn supported the objections. Uche closed his case and the jury then broke. Smollett’s defense attorney Nenye Uche speaks to the press outside the Leighton Criminal Court building. ZUMAPRESS.com The Chile Habanero hot sauce bottle was found by a reporter investigating the scene following the police investigation at the scene. GNMiller / NYPost Brothers Olabinjo Osundairo, right, and Abimbola Osundairo appear outside the Leighton courthouse in Chicago. AP / Charles Rex Arbogast Smollett is accused of faking the attack with Nigerian brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, while the defense claims the actor was indeed the victim of a hate crime at the hands of the couple. The actor had told the cops that two men in love with Donald Trump had beaten him and put a noose around his neck. A container for the bleach was not initially recovered by investigators, but the Post reporter found the bottle of hot sauce nine days after the alleged attack on February 7. Finding that the bottle smelled like bleach or chlorine, she notified the police. Are you trying to do our job? cracked a detective when The Post called police to alert them to possible evidence. The brothers, who said they were paid by Smollett to organize the attack, admitted to police that the hot sauce bottle was used to fill with bleach and poured over the actor, the department previously said. Chicago Police Department.

