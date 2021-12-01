On World AIDS Day, here are 5 Bollywood films that raised awareness about HIV / AIDS-Entertainment News, Firstpost





On the occasion of World AIDS Day, here is a look back at films in Hindi cinema that have tried to eliminate the stigma surrounding HIV / AIDS and to raise awareness on the subject.

Bollywood has always been hesitant to broach topics that might otherwise be considered taboo, but every now and then they release films that manage to surprise their avid fans. To some extent, Hindi cinema has succeeded in talking about HIV / AIDS. AIDS has been a secret topic when it comes to talking aloud at the dinner table, but making a film about it surely attracts more eyeballs, which helps raise awareness. Also read: World AIDS Day 2021: From Causes to Risk Factors, Everything You Need To Know About The Disease On the occasion of World AIDS Day, discover 5 films that have raised awareness about AIDS and must be seen. Phir milenge 2004 Inspired by the American film Philadelphia, Phire milenge is directed by actress Revathi and stars Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles. The story revolves around Tamanna Sahni (Shilpa Shetty) who loses her job after her employer learns that she is HIV-positive. She decides to file a complaint against the employer and meets Tarun Anand (Abhishek, who accepts his case. Unfortunately, they lose the case but they file it in the High Court and succeed in winning. Jaago AIDS 2007 Jaago AIDS was directed by Mira Nair and Vishal Bhardwaj and stars Farhan Akhtar and Santosh. This is a compilation of four short films aimed at raising awareness about HIV / AIDS. The films Migrationo, Blood Brothers, Positive and Prarambha come from different parts of the country and highlight different points about the disease. The films star Raima Sen, Ayesha Takia, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Sameera Reddy, and Pankaj Kapur, among others. My brotherNikhil 2005 The film is based on two important topics, homosexuality and AIDS. Directed by Onir, it stars Sanjay Suri and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles. My brotherNikhil is based on the life of Dominic DSouza, an employee of the World Wildlife Fund and an AIDS activist. His life changes after being diagnosed with HIV and his parents disown him, friends walk away, he is taken off his swim team and even arrested just because he is HIV positive. He is forced to live in isolation. The only person supporting him is his sister Anamika (Juhi Chawla), her boyfriend Sam (Gautam Kapoor) and her boyfriend Nigel DCosta (Purab Kohli). Dus Kahaniyaan Zahir 2007 Dus Kahaniyaan, is an anthology of ten short films made by six directors. One of the films titled Zahir, directed by Sanjay Gupta, revolves around AIDS. The film stars Dia Mirza and Manoj Bajpayee. Zahir (Manoj) is a writer who comes to live with friends where he meets Sia, who lives on the same floor as him. They become friends and end up falling in love. But Sia rejects Zahir. One night, while visiting a bar with his friends, he learns that Sia is a bar dancer. Frustrated, he visits her apartment and despite his attempts to explain the truth to her, he rapes her. The next morning, when Zahir wakes up, he finds a note from Sia which explains that AIDS is the reason for her rejection and that she cares about her health and well-being. The story is told by Zahir who reveals that Sia passed away two years ago and is now awaiting her death. 68 pages 2007 Sridhar Rangayan’s film is based on an HIV / AIDS counselor and her clients. It reflects how society stigmatizes and shuns those diagnosed with HIV / AIDS and those who are different. The film also tells the story of the counselor (tried by Mauli Ganguly) who avoids emotional attachment with her clients but struggles to remain indifferent. She expresses her feelings in 68 pages of her diary. Read all the latest news, trends and entertainment news here. follow us onFacebook,TwitterandInsta gram.

