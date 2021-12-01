Entertainment
Alice Sebold apologizes to man wrongly convicted of raping her
Alice Sebold, the bestselling author of the memoir Lucky and the novel The Lovely Bones, publicly apologized on Tuesday to a man who was wrongly convicted of raping her in 1982 after she identified him in court as his attacker.
The apology came eight days after the conviction of the man, Anthony J. Broadwater, was overturned by a judge in a state court in Syracuse, NY, who concluded, in consultation with the local district attorney and Mr. Broadwaters’ lawyers, that the case against him was deeply flawed.
Following this conviction, Mr Broadwater, 61, spent 16 years in prison before being released in 1998 and was forced to register as a sex offender.
In a statement published on the site AverageMs Sebold, who described the rape and the subsequent trial to Lucky, said she regretted unwittingly playing a role in a system that sent an innocent person to jail.
Above all, I regret the fact that the life you could have led was unfairly stolen from you, she wrote. And I know that no excuse can change what happened to you and never will. It took me the last eight days to figure out how this could have happened.
Ms Sebolds’ statement was reported earlier by The Associated Press. Her editor, Scribner, said she was not available for further comment.
Scribner said last week that he did not intend to update the text of the briefs based on Mr Broadwaters’ waiver. But on Tuesday, the company said it would cease distribution of Lucky while she and Ms Sebold consider how the work might be overhauled.
Mr Broadwater, in an interview with the New York Times on Tuesday, said he was relieved and grateful for Ms Sebolds’ apology.
It took a lot of courage, and I guess she’s brave and storm-weather like me, he said. Making this statement is a strong thing for her to do, realizing that she was a victim and that I was a victim too.
Ms Sebold was 18 and a student at Syracuse University when the rape that led to Mr Broadwaters’ wrongful conviction occurred.
In Lucky, which was released in 1999, she gives a dazzling tale of the assault and trauma she suffered as a result. She also writes in detail about the trial and how she became convinced that she recognized Mr. Broadwater, whom she referred to with a pseudonym in the book, as her attacker after passing him on the street in the months after the rape.
The memoirs recount the misadventures of the case, including the fact that a composite sketch of her attacker, based on his description, did not look like him. The book also describes Ms Sebolds’ fear that the charge would derail after identifying another man, not Mr Broadwater, in a police queue.
She later identified Mr. Broadwater as her attacker in court. After a brief trial, he was convicted of first degree rape and five other counts.
Lucky started Ms. Sebolds’ career and paved the way for her novel, The Lovely Bones, which also focuses on sexual assault. It sold millions of copies and became a feature film.
Although Ms Sebold gave Mr Broadwater the fictitious name Gregory Madison in memoir, he said he was forced to face the stigma of being labeled a sex offender even after his release from prison.
He had always insisted on his innocence and had been refused parole on several occasions for refusing to admit his guilt. He took two polygraph tests, decades apart, with experts who determined his story to be true.
He has tried several times over the years to hire lawyers to help prove his innocence. These efforts were unsuccessful until recently, when a project film adaptation de Lucky helped raise new questions about the case.
Timothy Mucciante, who worked as an executive producer on the film version, said in an interview with The Times that he began to doubt Ms Sebolds’ narrative after reading the memoir and screenplay earlier this year.
Mr Mucciante said he was struck by the scant evidence presented at Mr Broadwaters’ trial. He said he was fired from the production after raising questions about the story. (The feature film was dropped after losing funding, Variety reported.)
It looked like Anthony had been wronged, Mr Mucciante told The Times.
Mr. Mucciante hired a private investigator, Dan Myers, who had spent 20 years in the sheriff’s office in Onondaga County, NY, before retiring as a detective in 2020. After finding and interviewing Mr. Broadwater Mr. Myers became convinced that he had been wrongly accused.
Mr Myers, who shares offices with a law firm, recommended that Mr Broadwater hire one of the firm’s lawyers, J. David Hammond. Mr Hammond reviewed the investigation and agreed that there was a strong case for overturning the conviction.
In their motion to quash the conviction, Mr Hammond and a second lawyer, Melissa K. Swartz, argued that the case was based entirely on two flawed elements: Ms Sebolds’ identification of Mr Broadwater and a now discredited method of microscopic hair analysis.
Mr. Mucciantes’ production company, Red Badge Films, is currently working on a documentary on the case, Unlucky, with a second production company, Red Hawk Films. Mr. Broadwater and those who helped overturn the conviction are also participating.
In her statement, Ms Sebold expressed her sadness that in seeking justice for herself, she has harmed Mr. Broadwater beyond 16 years of incarceration in a way that serves more to hurt and to stigmatize, almost a life sentence.
She also seemed distressed by a question that remains unanswered.
I will also struggle, she writes, with the fact that my rapist will, in all likelihood, never be known.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/30/nyregion/alice-sebold-rape-case.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]