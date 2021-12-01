Alice Sebold apologizes to man wrongly convicted of raping her

Alice Sebold, the bestselling author of the memoir Lucky and the novel The Lovely Bones, publicly apologized on Tuesday to a man who was wrongly convicted of raping her in 1982 after she identified him in court as his attacker.

The apology came eight days after the conviction of the man, Anthony J. Broadwater, was overturned by a judge in a state court in Syracuse, NY, who concluded, in consultation with the local district attorney and Mr. Broadwaters’ lawyers, that the case against him was deeply flawed.

Following this conviction, Mr Broadwater, 61, spent 16 years in prison before being released in 1998 and was forced to register as a sex offender.

In a statement published on the site AverageMs Sebold, who described the rape and the subsequent trial to Lucky, said she regretted unwittingly playing a role in a system that sent an innocent person to jail.