Entertainment publicist was 61 – The Hollywood Reporter

Veteran Hollywood publicist and event planner Laurane Sheehan has passed away. She was 61 years old. Sheehan died on November 11 from a sudden heart attack. “What a joy to work with your best friend. We laughed with abandon every day. I thought that kind of laughter was the ticket to a long life… but the universe had other plans for our beautiful and talented Laurane. She is now with her parents, her beloved Elvyra and Roy, and will most likely spend eternity playing endless games of Scrabble, ”said Maggie Begley, President of Maggie Begley Communications Tuesday. Sheehan was Senior Account Supervisor at Maggie Begley Communications for 30 years, working with clients such as LAIKA Studios, Locksmith Animation, The Gotham Group, The Oneida Indian Nation, Vista Group, Movio, Cinedigm and Benenson Productions. “Laurane was truly an exceptional person with an extremely positive influence on others… I consider myself very lucky to have had the chance to work with her,” added David Burke, Director of Marketing at LAIKA Studios, in his own statement. Sheehan has worked on film campaigns for Kubo and the Two Ropes, Missing Link, Coraline, The Invisible War, Rumble: The Indians Who Shaken the World and The beasts of no nation, among others. His event planning included parties aboard mega-yachts during the Cannes Film Festival. Born June 7, 1960 in Maryland, Sheehan graduated from Catholic University in Washington, DC after serving as the National Twirling Baton Champion in her youth. She began her Hollywood career as a stage, television and advertising actress after arriving in Los Angeles in 1983 via a touring production of Woman of the Year, which starred Lauren Bacall. Sheehan was the first executive director of the Music Video Producers Association and the executive producer of the organization’s first MVPA Awards to raise awareness of an emerging music video industry. Other publicist stints have included work with Mahoney / Wasserman and PMK / HBH. Sheehan is survived by his brother Paul Sheehan, his sister Maureen Glovins and his sister-in-law Lisa Sheehan. She was predeceased by parents Roy and Elvyra Sheehan and brother Robert Sheehan. A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, December 3 at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Venice, California, starting at 1:30 p.m. PT. This event will also be be broadcast live.

