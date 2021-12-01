West Hollywood Launches 31st Annual Holiday Food & Toy Drive





LOS ANGELES – The AAA predicts that more than 53.4 million people are expected to travel, the largest increase in a single year since 2005. This weekend marked the start of pre-holiday traffic and the AAA is warning travelers be proactive when preparing their travel plans. holiday season. Travel for Thanksgiving will be very different from last year, said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. Now that borders are open and new health and safety guidelines are in place, travel is once again at the top of the list for Americans who are ready to reunite with loved ones for the holidays. With 6.4 million more people traveling on Thanksgiving and the recent opening of U.S. borders to fully immunized international travelers, people should be prepared for roads and airports to be noticeably more congested. In general, the worst times to travel on Wednesday will be from noon to 8 p.m., while the best time to travel is after 9 p.m., according to INRIX. Among the 10 worst freeway sections in the country on Wednesday, one in the Los Angeles area stands out: the 5 Freeway southbound between Colorado Street and Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, which is expected to see 385% more than normal traffic. between 3:45 a.m. and 5:45 p.m., according to INRIX. However, anyone exiting Southern California, regardless of which highway they take, will likely encounter traffic this Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, according to the Auto Club. Drivers should expect longer commute times during these times and plan to leave early, says AAA. Triple A has some tips and suggestions: Be proactive. Book your flights, car rentals, accommodation and other activities as early as possible. Prices are not going down and are still somewhat affected by limited flight capacity and staffing issues facing many industries. Consider working with a travel advisor who can make last-minute changes to your travel plans, explore travel insurance options, and help you plan a trip that meets your needs and comfort level during this time. festivals. Air Even though air travel has seen a boom this year, AAA finds that the lowest average airfare is 27.3% lower than last year and stands at $ 132. Tuesday and Wednesday remain the most expensive and heaviest travel days, with Monday being the lightest and cheapest. Those looking to book a last-minute trip will find the best rates about two weeks before Thanksgiving, but be aware that availability may be limited.

Hotels Mid-range hotel rates are up about 39%, with average nightly rates ranging from $ 137 to $ 172 for AAA-approved hotels.

Car rentalDaily car rental rates are up 4% from last Thanksgiving to $ 98. Over the summer, consumers experienced high costs and limited availability of rental cars in some markets, due to the shortage of semiconductor chips affecting automakers. While this shortage has eased, it is possible that it will return as the holidays approach. Be patient. Roads and airports will be busy, so plan ahead. Get to the airport early so you have plenty of time to clear the longer TSA lines and other travel control points. For domestic travel, AAA suggests 2 hours before departure time and 3 hours for international.

Consider booking a flight during off-peak periods to reduce waiting times.

Take the road when there is less traffic and allow more time when traveling to your destination. Top Thanksgiving 2021 Destinations Destinations in the United States International destinations Orlando, Florida Cancun, Mexico Anaheim, California Montego Bay, Jamaica New York, New York State Aruba, Aruba Dallas / Ft. Worth, Texas Los Cabos, Mexico Phoenix, Arizona Nassau, Bahamas Honolulu, HI Saint Lucia, West Indies Kahului, Maui, HI Dublin, Ireland Atlanta, Georgia (to attach) Tel Aviv, Israel Tampa, Florida (to attach) Calgary, Canada pi. Lauderdale, Florida Paris, France INRIX, working with AAA, predicts that drivers will experience the worst traffic jams ahead of the holiday weekend, as commuters leave work early and mingle with holiday travelers. Major US metropolitan areas could see more than double the delays compared to typical driving times, with drivers in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and New York City likely to experience more than three times delays. Traffic was blocked for miles on a Los Angeles freeway two days before Thanksgiving 2017. (Screenshot via KTLA) The roads will be animated Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holidays for road trips and this year will be no different even during the pandemic, said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst, INRIX. Drivers around major metros should be prepared for significant delays, especially Wednesday afternoon. Knowing when and where traffic jams will develop can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic. Worst corridors and travel times Subway station Corridor Peak congestion % above normal Atlanta I-85 S, Clairmont Road to prom. MLK Wed, 1:30 p.m. 3:30 p.m. 340% Boston I-93 N, Quincy Market to MA-28 Wed, 1:00 p.m. 3:00 p.m. 240% Chicago I-290 W, Morgan St to Wolfe Rd Wed, 2:45 p.m. 4:45 p.m. 329% Detroit I-96 W, 6 Mile Rd at Walled Lake Wed, 2:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. 211% Houston I-10 W, Sjolander Road to TX-330 Wed, 3:15 p.m. 5:15 p.m. 344% Angels I-5 S, from Colorado St to Florence Ave Wed, 3:45 p.m. 5:45 p.m. 385% new York I-495 E, from Borden Ave to Little Neck Pkwy Wed, 2:30 p.m. 4:30 p.m. 482% San Francisco I-80 E, I-580 to San Pablo Dam Road Wed, 4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. 278% Seattle I-5 S, WA-18 to WA-7 Wed, 4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. 257% Washington DC I-95 S, I-395 to VA-123 Wed, 2:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. 230% Source: INRIX The worst and best times of the day to travel Day The worst moment Best time Wednesday 12h00 20h00 After 9:00 p.m. Thursday 12h00 15h00 Before 11:00 a.m. Friday 1:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. Before 11:00 a.m. Saturday 2:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Before 12:00 Sunday 13h00 19h00 Before 12:00 Source: INRIX

