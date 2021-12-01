Watch: Bollywood star Sunny Leone reveals her makeup and beauty tips in Dubai



Sunny Leone

Bollywood actress and entrepreneur Sunny Leone knows a thing or two about what men want in makeup.

So, naturally, the founder of beauty brand Star Struck By Sunny Leone is keen to meet the growing demand by challenging stereotypical gender norms. Her knowledge and interest in expanding her beauty empire is not superficial, it seems.

A line of makeup for men is definitely in the works and I want to create something that is suitable for men. I think men’s grooming is definitely the next step for me, Leone said in an interview with Gulf News.

The actress was in the United Arab Emirates last week to launch her new line of beauty products from her existing collection for women during the ongoing CBBC sale at the Dubai World Trade Center.

I want to create the perfect men’s clutch in our collection where everything comes together for a man… Men, just like us women, like to see things wrapped in a certain way, said Leone.

Her adoration for her own three-year-old beauty line was evident when she picked her own product in a pink rose packaging and looked at it like a proud mum to a newborn baby.

These Are My Containment Babies During our COVID-19 lockdown period, we focused on exactly what we wanted to release during and after lockdown. So all the new stuff you are looking at was made before and during the lockdown. We’ve had plenty of time to review the details, Leone said.

When it comes to marketing and branding, no one does it better than Leone. He’s the kind of star who can sell sand in a desert and look banging while doing it.

During this interview, organized by Parellellines Media Network, there was a makeshift makeup counter showcasing her new product line and she was quick to talk about it. Wearing a short silk dress printed with green hoops, her face was made up with her own beauty products, a point she has repeatedly recalled. She’s her greatest cheerleader and we believe her.

They are absolutely amazing. And Daniel [Weber] my husband, my team and I have all worked really, really, hard to create a lot of new things that people can use, Leone said.

The mother of three young children, who grew up in Canada and sanctioned her own onscreen story with Karenjit Kaur The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, is the reinvention queen of the wheel.

Her journey led her to appear on the Indian reality show Bigg Boss, and then to become a Bollywood actress. She claims that she is personally invested in her beauty line as she tries everything and knows every ingredient that goes into her formula.

I’m not just talking about trying it out. I am involved in the whole process of creating a formula, its smell, its feel, its texture. I even know how much pigment is inside lipsticks, eye shadow, and mascara. In fact, I’m even so particular about the mascara wand brushes. It took me a while to decide what I wanted with the brush itself, Leone said, adding that every little detail was sharpened by her.

And his philosophy of life? She doesn’t care what other celebrity brands do with their resources.

I only know what I’m doing and it’s okay not to focus on what they’re doing because then your judgment darkens, right? Because you feel like you should be like someone else then, Leone said. She lives by this principle too.

Leone, who was discovered by director-producer-actress Pooja Bhatt and launched in Bollywood with the thriller Jism 2 in 2012, has won the hearts of Hindi moviegoers with her lovable and glamorous character. But acting and dancing in musicals is not his only love. Like any celebrity worthy of the name, she seeks to diversify her brand.

I think everyone who works in entertainment should definitely branch out into different fields based on their passions or interests. My interest has always been beauty and makeup and I love makeup and products. So it was easy for me to decide what was good and what wasn’t, Leone said. And she thinks she knows and understands women and how tough brand loyalty can be. She seems to have the pulse of what women want too.

And as a woman, I know how hard it is sometimes to switch to that new beautiful red lipstick because we all have our favorites. So the least I can do is try all of my products on me before they try it and I just hope they like it and make this change because it’s a great formula, a said Leone. The last two years of the global pandemic have also taught him a lot. His family has commuted between Mumbai and Los Angeles where they own homes. But despite their wealth and privileges, COVID-19 has proven to be the greatest leveler.

Many factories that made her makeup products shut down during COVID-19, Leone says, and that forced her to clarify what exactly she wanted with regard to her new product line. He’s also her own proverbial lab rat, she points out.

I can’t remember the last time I went to buy another brand. I put on makeup every day and I feel really good.

Quick take with Sunny Leone on makeup and beauty:

Are you using a primer for your eyes?

Sometimes I do and sometimes I don’t. It all depends on the time I have on hand.

Do you use concealer first or do you use it after foundation?

I always use the foundation after the concealer.

Are you going to do manicures or do you do it yourself?

I work a lot and sometimes you’re in the middle of nowhere with no living room, so a girl has to do whatever she has to do. But if there is a salon, I go there for a manicure.

How long does it take you to do your makeup yourself?

A maximum of 30 minutes and no more.

Do you wear makeup every day and everywhere?

I don’t wear makeup all over the place, but I do my makeup every day.

What beauty product are you obsessing about this season?

There is this beautiful blue eyeliner from my line that will look great on everyone. This is one of my favorites and I wish everyone had a try.