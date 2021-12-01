BTS Avatar Photo shows Actor Aang with a shaved head





Gordon Cormier, who plays Aang in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, shares a photo of his newly shaved head as he prepares for the start of filming.

Avatar: The Last AirbenderActor Gordon Cormier shared a photo of his shaved head as he prepares to star as Aang for the upcoming Netflix series. Netflix recently confirmed that production began onAvatar: The Last Airbender, with the first major photographs captured in Vancouver, Canada. Cormier, who will star in the series, the last titular airbender, shared a photo of himself on Instagram alongside his co-star, Ian Ousley, who will play Sokka of the Water Tribe. As shown in the photo, Cormier has a shaved head, a signature of the Avatar’s look in the beloved Nickelodeon series.

Related: The Last Airbender’s Live-Action Success Is In Passing The Source Material “Kickin ‘with my bud [Ian Ousley] before starting early tomorrow! ”Cormier captioned the photo. Announced in 2018, Netflix’s point of viewAvatar: The Last Airbenderis a direct adaptation of the cartoon of the same name, which ran for three seasons between 2005-2008. Like the cartoon, the new series tells the story of Aang, the reincarnated Avatar, who must learn to master his control over the Four Elements to defeat the evil Fire Nation. In both series, Aang is a member of the Air Nomads, which carry on the tradition of shaving heads. When Netflix announced the main cast of Avatar, the streaming platform described Cormier’s Aang as a fearless and fun-loving 12-year-old boy who is also a reluctant hero, struggling to balance his playful nature with his responsibilities as the Avatar. Cormier’s previous roles have included one-off appearances on shows such as Get Shorty, Horror stories in two sentences and Netflix Lost in space, and a recurring role in the 2020 adaptation of Stephen King’s The stall. Her co-star Ousley has held roles in shows such as 13 reasons why and Young Sheldon. Related: Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Live-Action Remake Gets A New Working Title Cormier and Ousley will be joined by Kiiawento (Anne with an E) like waterbender Katara and Dallas Liu (Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings) as the conflicted prince Zuko. Uncle Iroh will be played by Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, best known for his work on the Canadian sitcomKim’s convenience.Ken Leung (Lost) will play Admiral Zhao, and Lim Kay Siu (Night watch)will play monk Gyatso. Fire Lord Ozai, the father of Zuko and the tyrannical ruler of the Fire Nation, will be played by Daniel Dae Kim fromLostandHawaii Five-O Glory.Like Cormier, Kim recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo hinting at her first preparation for the series. Despite the creators of the Avatar Coming to the start of the Creative Differences Project in 2020, Netflix has promised a faithful adaptation led by showrunner / executive producer / writer Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita). To complete the AvatarThe team consists of executive producers Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Michael Goi and co-executive producer Roseanne Liang. Goi and Liang will also direct some episodes, as will Jabbar Raisani fromLost in space. Avatar: The Last Airbender does not yet have a release date, but all three seasons of the original series are available to stream on Netflix in the US, as is its next series.The legend of Korraand the 2010 live-action movie The last air Master. Keep Reading: Avatar’s Daniel Dae Kim Checked Out the Role of Lord Ozai, His Friends’ Burning Children Source: Instagram Hawkeye’s Tracksuit Mafia Gets Bro-Tastic Character Poster

